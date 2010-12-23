Modal verbs for advice

• Should:Frasi affermative:Subject+should+base form of the verb. Esempio: I should see a doctor.Frasi negative:Subject+shouldn't (should not)+base form of the verb. Esempio: I shouldn't see a doctor.Frasi interrogative:Should+subject+base form of the verb? Esempio: Should I see a doctor?Short answers affermative:Yes, subject+should.Esempio: Yes, I should.Short answers negative:No, subject+shouldn't. Esempio: No, I shouldn't.Should è la via più comune per suggerire qualcosa in inglese, è invariabile come tutti gli altri verbi modali ed è sempre seguito dalla forma base del verbo. Should corrisponde al condizionale di dovere in italiano: dovrei, dovresti, dovrebbe, etc.Si usa per:- Dare un consiglio. Esempio: You should exercise more. In questo caso, è solito utilizzare una frase introduttiva : I think. Esempio: I think you should exercise more.- Per chiedere un consiglio. Esempio: Should I buy this shirt? In questo caso, è solito utilizzare una frase introduttiva: do you think. Esempio: Do you think I should buy this shirt?- Per esprimere un'obbligazione morale, un suggerimento o un'opinione basata su cosa pensiamo sia giusto o sbagliato. Esempi : You should say you are sorry. You shouldn't be so critical.• Ought to:Esso può essere utilizzato al posto di should.Frasi affermative:Subject+ought to+base form of the verb.Frasi negative:Subject+ought not to+base for of the verb.La forma negativa è meno utilizzata ed è considerata molto formale. Ought to è sempre seguito dalla forma base del verbo. Come tutti i verbi modali, esso è uguale per tutti i soggetti. Esempi: You ought to sleep more. He ought to sleep more. They ought to sleep more.Ought to non è generalmente usato nelle domande e nelle risposte brevo, in questi casi è sostituito da should. Esempi: What do you think I should do? You ought to talk to Simon. He ought to go to the gym more often. Yes, he should.Ought to è usato per dare un consiglio o un suggerimento, ma è un po' più forte rispetto a should e anche un po' più formale. Esso è spesso utilizzato per opinioni su questioni legali o obblighi, d'altra parte should è usato per opinioni personali. Esempio: You ought to call the police.• Had better:Had better si usa per dare consigli e corrisponde all'italiano faresti/farebbe/fareste meglio a.Frasi affermative:Subject+had better/'d better+base form of the verb.Frasi negative:Subject+had better not/'d better not+ base form of the verb.La forma negativa è meno frequente e generalmente non si usa in domande e risposte brevi, in questi casi è sostituito da should. Esempi: You'd better be more careful. He'd better be more careful. They'd better be more careful.Had better è più forte di should ed è usato quando qualcuno pensa che l'altra persona debba seguire il suggerimento. Esempio: You'd better slow down. You're driving over the speed limit.