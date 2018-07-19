Dialogo in inglese al futuro

Pat: Hullo Helen. This is Pat.Helen: Hullo Pat.Pat: all ready for tomorrow?Helen: Oh yes! What a marvellous idea you had! I love going on picnics. Let’s hope it won’t rain.Pat: I don’t think it will. The weather forecast says it will be fine for the next few days.Helen: who have you invited?Pat: We’ve asked Susan, John and Robert.We’ll take our motor-bikes. Will you cut some sandwiches?Helen: Yes. I’ll make some cheese, ham and tomato sandwiches. Will that be all right?Pat: Yes, that will be fine. I’ll bake a cake, and Susan said she’ll bring some fruit: oranges, pears, apples and bananas.Helen: What are the boys bringing?Pat: They are bringing the drinks.Helen: Are you going to wear a dress?Pat: No. I’m going to wear my blue jeans and a sweater.Helen: That’s a good idea. I’ll wear mine, too.Pat: Paul says he’s going to take his raincoat because he thinks it will rain.Helen: Oh, I’m not going to take mine. I am sure it won’t rain. What time do we leave?Pat: We leave at 7.30 and we arrive at about 9 o’clock.Helen: I’ll still be sleeping at 7.30. let’s leave at eight.Pat: No, Helen! We shall have left by eight o’clock. Paul says that if we don’t’ leave at half-past seven, there will be a lot of traffic on the road. So be here on time!Helen: All right! Is Paul bringing his guitar?Pat: I don’t know. I’ll ask him when he comes home this evening.Helen: All right! Is Paul bringing his guitar?Pat: I don’t know. I’ll ask him when he comes home this evening.Helen: Thanks Pat. (I’ll) See you tomorrow.Pat: Right. At half past seven. And don’t be late!Helen: I won’t. Good bye Pat.Pat: ‘Bye Helen.