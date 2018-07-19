Invia Appunti
Dialogo in inglese al futuro

Appunto di grammatica inglese su un dialogo sul tempo verbale futuro. Descrive dei futuri programmi di organizzare una gita nel fine settimana.

Rosabianca 88 di Rosabianca 88
Ominide 19798 punti
Pat: Hullo Helen. This is Pat.
Helen: Hullo Pat.
Pat: all ready for tomorrow?
Helen: Oh yes! What a marvellous idea you had! I love going on picnics. Let’s hope it won’t rain.
Pat: I don’t think it will. The weather forecast says it will be fine for the next few days.
Helen: who have you invited?
Pat: We’ve asked Susan, John and Robert.
We’ll take our motor-bikes. Will you cut some sandwiches?
Helen: Yes. I’ll make some cheese, ham and tomato sandwiches. Will that be all right?
Pat: Yes, that will be fine. I’ll bake a cake, and Susan said she’ll bring some fruit: oranges, pears, apples and bananas.
Helen: What are the boys bringing?
Pat: They are bringing the drinks.
Helen: Are you going to wear a dress?
Pat: No. I’m going to wear my blue jeans and a sweater.
Helen: That’s a good idea. I’ll wear mine, too.



Pat: Paul says he’s going to take his raincoat because he thinks it will rain.
Helen: Oh, I’m not going to take mine. I am sure it won’t rain. What time do we leave?
Pat: We leave at 7.30 and we arrive at about 9 o’clock.
Helen: I’ll still be sleeping at 7.30. let’s leave at eight.
Pat: No, Helen! We shall have left by eight o’clock. Paul says that if we don’t’ leave at half-past seven, there will be a lot of traffic on the road. So be here on time!
Helen: All right! Is Paul bringing his guitar?
Pat: I don’t know. I’ll ask him when he comes home this evening.
Helen: Thanks Pat. (I’ll) See you tomorrow.
Pat: Right. At half past seven. And don’t be late!
Helen: I won’t. Good bye Pat.
Pat: ‘Bye Helen.
