Counter and Saddle

Counter

A counter is a high surface that is used to store or keep specific things. There are many types of counters, such as kitchen counters, bathroom counters, and store counters.Ex: When Catherine lost her car keys, I helped her look for them in the house. Finally, we found them on top of the kitchen counter.Ex: My friend Ashley loves wearing makeup. She buys so much of it that there are makeup containers all over her bathroom counter.Just like a counter is a high surface used for storage, a countertop is the material that the counter is made of. There are many types of countertops, such as wood, metal, marble, and plastic.Ex: One of the best ways to change the design of your house is to change the counters. You can create a new look just by buying a nice marble or shiny black bathroom countertop.Ex: I just knew I had to buy the house when I saw the wooden countertops in the kitchen. They gave the home such a comfortable, classic feeling.





Saddle

A saddle is a place where a rider sits when he is riding an animal. Usually, saddles are used for horse riders and are made of thick leather or plastic.Ex: Laura liked to go horse riding in the woods without a saddle. But when she fell off her horse, she learned that saddles were important to keep her safe.Ex: There are many different types of saddles. Some are tall and thick, while others are thin and flexible. But they are all pretty easy to use while horse riding.Just like a horse rider will put a saddle on a horse to get ready to ride, the phrase saddle up means to get ready or prepared for an event or activity.Ex: I told Robert to saddle up for our holiday. I had a lot of exciting activities planned and wanted to make sure he was ready for all the excitement.Ex: Sarah better saddle up if she wants to become a professional dancer. It takes a lot of work and determination to be successful in that field.