Ability in the past

• Could:Esso è il past simple di can e quindi è modale e si usa sempre in forma base.Frasi affermative:Subject+could+base form of the verb.Frasi negative:Subject+couldn't+ base form of the verb.Frasi interrogative:Could+subject+base form of the verb?Short answers affermative:Yes, subject+could.Short answers negative:No, subject+couldn't.• To be able to:Può essere utilizzato in tutti i tempi e sostituisce can e could quando essi non hanno il tempo necessario.Frasi affermative:Subject+was/were+able to+base form of the verb.Frasi negative:Subject+was/were not (wasn't/weren't)+able to+ base form of the verb.Frasi interrogative:Was/were+subject+able to+base form of the verb?Short answers affermative:Yes, subject+was/were.Short answers negative:No, subject+wasn't/weren't.Usi di could e di were able to:Nelle forme interrogative essi hanno lo stesso significato (I wasn't ablet to finish my work. = I couldn't finish my work.) ma nelle forme affermative e interrogative hanno significati differenti:- Could si riferisce ad abilità generali nel passato. Esempi: I could speak English when I was five. Could you ride a bike when you were younger?- Was/were able to è usato per specifiche abilità di una particolare situazione o in uno specifico momento passato o per un'azione che si è conclusa con successo. Esempi: Neil Amstrong was able to make history by walking on the moon. I was able to stop my card before I hit the wall. I was able to finish my homework yesterday.• Manage to:Esso è un verbo regolare che vuol dire riuscire ed è sempre seguito dalla forma base del verbo.Nel passato possiamo usare managed/didn't manage to+base form al posto di was/were able to. Esso è usato per specifiche abilità di una particolare situazione o in uno specifico momento passato o per un'azione che si è conclusa con successo.Si usa manage to specialmente quando l'azione da compiere è difficile, inaspettata o incerta. Esempi: She managed to pass her exam yesterday. The director didn't manage to win an Oscar.• Succeed in:Esso è un verbo regolare che vuol dire riuscire ed è sempre seguito dalla forma in ing del verbo. Nel past simple utiliazziano succeeded/didn't succeed in+ing form al posto di manage to. Usiamo succeeded in specialmente quando l'azione è difficile e significativa. Esempi: They succeeded in winning the war. The didn't succeed in landing a spaceship on the moon.