Los Angeles, ricerca in inglese

The city of Los Angeles in Southern California was founded in 1781 by Spanish missionaries who gave it the name of "Le Pueblo de Nuestra Senora la Reina de Los Angeles". It was rebaptized "Los Angeles" when the Americans conquered it During the Mexican war in 1847.The town grew rapidly,partly because of the rail roads which encouraged people to immigrate.Today it is the second largest city in the U.S.A and its population of about 13 million inhabitants includes Spanish,Mexican,Indian and Anglo American peoples. Los Angeles is famous for its many skyscrapers and commercial buildings and as an important port.Because of the amount of traffic it is very polluted and in fact pollution,togrther with violence and crime,are the most worryng problems in this city. Among the things that attract millions of tourists to Los Angeles every year are,whitout doubt:Hollywood,the movie capital of the world and Disneyland,the amusement park created by the American cartoonist Walt Disney in 1955.