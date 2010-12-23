Owen, Wilfren - Dulce et Decorum est

Dulce et Decorum est

“Dulce et Decorum est” is a war poem written by(in 1917), one of the most significant war poets, during World War I.He was born inin Shropshire and he was educated in Liverpool.He taught English in Bordeaux inand he returned to England into enlist in the army. He caughton the Somme and was hospitalised in Edinburgh.He went back to fight in France and in, was decorated for bravery and was then killed on the Sombre Canal one week before the Armistice was signed.His experiences of the war led him to represent the war through crude and realistic details, but also with pity and human sympathy.Now considered the most important of the “war poets”, Owen wrote particularly relevant poems, as experiments in poetic technique.The “war poets” were the first who denouncedor, but also who revealed the sense of exaltation and the spirit of adventure that marked the first years of the war.-"Dulce et Decorum Est" surprises the reader from the start:The opening lines contain words such as bent, beggars, sacks, hags, cursed, haunting, trudge… This is the language of, hardly suitable for the glory of the battlefield where heroes are said to be found.-The narrator is the poet himself;-The poem is divided in three irregular stanzas. Each stanzas deals with a precis point: The firstThe second describes theThe third presents aThe last one describes theand produces the…but which is the poem’s message? It is enclosed in the title and in the last two lines. The important point is ‘dulce et decorum est’; this is a line taken from Orazio ‘Dulce et decorum est pro Patria mori’;it means that staying in trenches, killing humans being and seeing friends die is orrible (like he says in the whole poem), at the end, die for the homeland is satisfying and rewarding.1)"like old beggars": comparison2)"men marched asleep": hyperbole and allitteration3)"drunk with fatigue": metaphor4)"hoots": onomatopeia5)"as under a green see": simile6)"guttering, choking, drowning": climax7)"gargling": onomatopeia8)"obscene like cancer bitter as the cud": comparison9)Knock-kneed; allitteration of "k"10)but limped on, blood...: allitteration of "b"11)some smothering: allitteration of "s"12)watch the white eyes: allitteration of "w"13)from the froth...: allitteration of "f"Piegati in due, come vecchi mendicanti sotto sacchi,con le ginocchia che si toccavano, tossendo come streghe, bestemmiavamo nel fango,fin davanti ai bagliori spaventosi, ci voltammo indietroe cominciammo a trascinarci verso il nostro lontano riposo.Uomini marciavano addormentati. Molti avevano perso i loro stivalima avanzavano con fatica, calzati di sangue. Tutti andavano avanti zoppi; tutti ciechi;ubriachi di fatica; sordi anche agli ululatidi granate di portata troppo corta, che cadevano dietro.Gas! Gas! Veloci, ragazzi! – Un brancolare da pazzi,mettendosi le maschere anti gas appena in tempo;ma qualcuno stava ancora gridando e inciampando,e si contorceva come un uomo nel fuoco o nella calce…Pallido, attraverso i vetri appannati delle maschere e la torbida luce verde,come sotto un mare verde, l’ho visto affogare.In tutti i miei sogni, prima che la mia vista diventasse debole,si precipita verso di me, barcollando, soffocando, annegando.Se in qualche opprimente sogno anche tu potessi marciaredietro al vagone in cui lo gettammo,e guardare gli occhi bianchi contorcersi nel suo volto,il suo volto abbassato, come un demonio sazio di peccato;se tu potessi sentire, ad ogni sobbalzo, il sangueche arriva come un gargarismo dai polmoni rosi dal gas,ripugnante come un cancro, amaro come il marciumedi spregevoli, incurabili piaghe su lingue innocenti, –amica mia (*), tu non diresti con tale profondo entusiasmoai figli desiderosi di una qualche disperata gloria,la vecchia Bugia: Dulce et decorum estpro patria mori.