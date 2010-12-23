Shelley, Mary - Frankenstein (4)

Frankenstein

Frankenstein is a work written by Mary Shelley, published in 1818.The main character is Frankenstein, a monster that has been created with human appearance by Victor Frankenstein, an enthusiast of chemistry and natural philosophy, after his mother’s death (she feels ill because of the infection by husband’s orphan daughter). When Frankenstein takes life, his creator runs out.So he starts to kill creator’s relatives because Victor has made him with a bad appearance, and that bring him to look like a horrifying person. He kills Victor’s brother (William) and after the refuse of creating a woman friend for Frank, he kills also one of his friends and his wife during the night of ceremony. Later, Victor decides to look for the monster but when he reaches the North Pole, he’ll die soon. At the end, during the speech with a friend of Victor, Walton, he states that everything had been caused by the unmotivated hatred of men for his appearance and that the only thing he now wanted was to die.In this novel Mary Shelley wants to emphasize the desire to go beyond the limits allowed during her period. This theme is also present in Doctor Faustus, a theatrical work, written by Christopher Marlowe and in Paradise Lost (written by John Milton) when Lucifer rebels against God, just as the monster turned to its creator.In addition to this theme, there is the theme of the double, that links the destinies of Victor and his horrifying creature. Two important consecutive scenes are in the first, Victor, terrified by what he is doing, he gets rid of the woman he is building for his "creature" while the monster spy him from the window; in the second, the monster kills Elizabeth as the protagonist looks through the windows. Thinking about the limits of man and science (during a period that was full of great discoveries and scientific innovations), Frankenstein indicates that the reasons for the conflict, the reasons for the conflict are an integral part of the person's profound personality, or monster that he is.