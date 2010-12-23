Video appunto: Influenced of Kant in Melville

Melville and Kant

Nature for Melville is something producing wonder and fear at the same time (sublime).Moby-Dick seems directly drawn from Burk’s description of the sublime. Melville’s presentation seems also to be guided by Kant. That’s because Kant, like Burk, draws the notion of the ocean as something immeasurable, incompressible and sublime.Anyways, it’s actually a person’s perception of the ocean that could be called ‘sublime’, more properly than the ocean itself.Kant distinguishes a mathematical and a dynamic sublime. The mathematical sublime would cover something huge like space or ocean. The dynamic sublime would be an object of magnificent power and greater immediacy.Nature is viewed in an aesthetic judgement, as a force which has no power over us. Moby-Dick is seen as an example of the dynamic sublime and in captain Ahab we can see this concept. The modern man is afraid of the whale because he feels inferior to it, and is frightened by it. But, the modern man (who in this case is captain Ahab), is at the same time obsessed by it, and he is driven by the desire to destroy it, because the whale represents a world that the man can’t control.So, this way, Malville appreciated the beauty, the majesty of the forces of nature and he reconciled himself to their existence.The sublime, this way, becomes something which comforts: the sublimation of passion through principles. In this way, we can find the definition of Kant’s sublime. According to Kant the sublime comforts because it represents the sublimation of passions through principles and this is the very essence of the sublime in Kant. And so for these reasons it is the same as we can see in the figure of the whale by Melville.