Video appunto: Imagination and fancy in Coleridge and plot of the Ancient Mariners

Primary imagination

Secondary imagination

Fancy

Is made up of seven parts

Interpretations

● Can be compared to the recollection in tranquility of Wordsworth● Was the essential creative faculty: enable men to create● Was the power to order chaos(emotions)● Something more the primary imagination● The mind, when we use secondary imagination, does not imitatethe world that we know, but creates a new world using new categories of thought.So human beings can’t have the same vision of the world.● Was based on the association of somethings that exist. Soenables the poet to create similes, metaphor, and other figures of speech.The Ancient Mariners ​(romantic ballad: moral: appreciate all forms of life)1. The ancient mariner stops a wedding guest and tells him his story. He narrates how he and his crew arrive at the equator, find a storm and how he kills the albatross.2. The ancient mariner begins to suffer for what he has done. The world among him becomes fearful. The ship stops and the only moving things in the sea are snakes.3. The mariner’s Guilty soul becomes conscious of what he has done. A phantom ship arrives and there the Death and Life cast dice. The crew dies and the mariner lives.4. The mariner blesses the snakes and begins to reestablish a relationship with the world of nature.5. The ship begins to move.6. The process of purification seems to be expedited.7. The mariner obtains the wedding guest sympathy.Coleridge doesn’t tell us the end of the story. But we can assume that the mariner’s sense of guilt will end only with his death.● A description of a dream(during opium effects)● An allegory of the life of the soul (sin, punishment, redemption,penitence)● An allegory of life (life is compared to a sea voyage:crew=humankind, albatross=the pact of love between all forms of life and God, ship=microsystem where an action made by someone influenced everyone● Consìtrast between rationality (sunlight) and irrationality (moonlight)