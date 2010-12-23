Golding, William - Lord of the flies

The novel, by Golding, tells the story of a group of boys, who have been left on a island in the Pacific or Indian Ocean after a plane crash. On the island the boys are confronted with the task of survival. There are 3 main characters: Piggy, Jack and Ralph. First they set up a rational society, so they estabilish laws under the leadership of Ralph.Almost immediatly the society disintegrates under two pressures: aggression and superstition. The boys, under Jack's influence, turn to a savage existence based on hunting pigs and fear of a beast. After killing a sow, Jack cuts its head off and puts it on a stake, transforming it into a god: Lord of the Flies. Simon later finds out that the beast is the corpse of the pilot, so Simon was killed ad the result of a ritualistic dance. Then Piggy is killed too and it is from that point on that all social rules are disregarded, infact Ralph is hunted down by those who oppose social norms. In the end the adult world intervenes in the person of a British naval officer.All the boys in the novel exist as individuals and as symbol of human nature: Ralph stands for reason, democracy, he fails because the situation cannot be solved by rational approach. Jack, the antagonist of Ralph, stands for violence and instinct. He is the aggressive force of evil and imposes a sens of disciplines on the others, unlike Ralph: this stands for the win of dictatorship. Piggy is the voice of rationalism, insted Simon stands for intelligence.Some objects too are charged with symbolic meaning: the fire is the simble of destruction but also rescue, a white shining conch stands for democracy, the skull of a pig stends for sacrifical victims and for the emblem of the forces of the evil, Piggy's glasses symbolise power, because whoever has the glasses can control the fire.