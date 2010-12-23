Video appunto: Blake e Wordsworth a confronto

William Blake

Song of innocence

Song of experience

London​

Theme of symmetry

Complementary opposite

Theme of progress

Theme of energy

William Wordsworth

Preface (Lyrical ballads)

Daffodils

Child

Nature

Theme of memory

-published before the ‘Age of terror’-written in the pastoral mode-language: simple, musical-symbol: lamb, flower, child-child is the object of Blake’s poetry because id close to the original state of harmony with nature and he isn’t corrupted-world of innocence full of joy and happiness-the lamb: beauty; peace and tender-published during ‘Age of terror’-talks about adult life, corruption and selfishness-is the counterpart of song of innocence-more complex and pessimistic than song of innocence-world of experience full of cruelty-the tyger: sublime; danger, fear-industrial revolution enemy of nature-chimney-sweeper: symbol of industrialization -institution oppressed and corrupted manBlake believed that the two opposite states coexist.Song of innocence and song of experience coexist at the same time, at the same opposite as two aspects of the creation. Song of innocence and song of experience could be considered at opposite sides but they are also complementary.Without contrast there isn’t progress.Tyger represents the energy of creation (line 8)In the Preface he defined the main object of romantic poetry:-the use of common topics in order to involve the reader-the use simple language-the definition of the poet as a man among menTalks about these flowers near Lake District. They are very simple, humble, something very common can be a source of feelings and inspiration. The flowers were humanized, in fact they are dancing and fluttering. The humanisation is used by the poet to place on the same level human and daffodils: something so humble is important as human beings.Before we were born we lived in a celestial state in strict contact with nature and God and we are enabled to use imagination. After our birth we remember this state because we are incorrupt. But when we grow up, we are corrupted by society and we forget this connection with nature and God. For this reason a child could be considered as the father of an adult.-something opposed to town (industrial revolution)-in nature poets can find joy and comforts. He considered nature as a source of feelings and inspiration-he considered nature as a pantheistic organic living hall. It is the expression of GodRecollection in tranquility:The poet, before writing, observes the object of his poem. Then he returns home and in a pensive mood he uses memory and imagination to order his feelings and emotion. Only then can he start writing.