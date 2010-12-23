Austen, Jane - Pride and predjudice

Pride and Prejudice

Pride and Prejudice is a romantic comedy that deals with the fortunes of young lovers and ends in happy marriages. It is set in Longbourn where Mr and Mrs Bennet live with their five daughters: Jane, Elizabeth, Mary, Lydia and Kitty. One day a rich man, Charles Bingley, and his two sisters rent a large house in the neighbourhood, called Netherfield Park. After a series of parties, Mr Bingley falls in love with Jane, and his best friend, the aristocratic Darcy, begins to feel attracted to Elizabeth. But she dislikes him because of his snobbish behaviour. In fact Elizabeth rejects him and accuses him of separating her sister and Bingley, and of ill-treating George Wickham, a young officer who wasthe son of Darcy’s former steward. Darcy writes her a letter where he reveals that Wickham is an unscrupulous adventurer. But Wickham elopes with Lydia. Darcy traces them and provides for their marriage. Elizabeth realises that she was mistaken about Darcy, that's why she accepts his renewed proposal. Bingley comes back and becomes engaged to Jane, so the novel ends with the happy marriages of the two couples. The happy ending is a common element to her novels: they all end in the marriage of the hero and heroine. while her greatness lies in the fact that she presents ordinary events trying to make them interesting for the reader