Asher, Jay - Thirteen Reasons Why

Thirteen Reasons Why by Jay Asher
My favorite character of this book is Clay Jensen. He is a friend of Hannah Baker, the girl who killed herself. After the death of Hannah, he received a box full of tapes, 7 tapes, each one with a number on each side, except the last one. These tapes were made by Hannah to make people understand the thirteen reasons why she killed herself. Each tape is for one specific person and one of them was for Clay. Listening to them, he discovered all the horrible things that Hannah’s friends did to her. He has always been a quiet nice guy, who will never do bad things. After those tapes he changed. He became mad with all the people Hannah named on the tapes. He starts to plan something against them just to explain to them what they really did and make them think about it. When he listened to his tape, he finally understood why Hannah made those tapes for him. Hannah didn’t say bad things about him, she was just so jealous of his perfection in everything. She was jealous that everyone loves him and no one said something bad or offensive about him. The last words that she said for him were “I am sorry”. Clay was a really good friend; he tried to help her. Maybe he could have prevented her suicide if she had opened up to him. Clay remained the same guy that he was before, without the necessity of hiding something that he did. He was different from the others that were on the tapes. He also helped Hannah’s parents for the process against the school that didn’t notice Hannah was feeling really bad, and against Bryce Walker, the rapist of so many girls at the school, including Hannah and Jessica Davis, her best friend. Clay did this not for looking better in the eyes of the others but just for his friend: Hannah Baker.