Shakespeare's works - The Renaissance

They're 38 and divided into periods
1. Plays before 1594: Henry the 4th, Richard the 3rd, Titus Andronicus, The comedy of Errors, the 2 Gentlemen of Verona, Love's labour's Lost
Plots are complicated
Language is full of figures of speech, a rhetorical language
Rhymes are alternated with blank verse
2. Plays from 1595 to 1598: A Midsummer Night's Dream, A Merchant of Venice, Henry the 4th/the 5th, Much Ado bout Nothing, Romeo and Juliet
There are great experimentations in language
Plots are less complicated
there are fewer rhymes
There is a central theme in each tragedy
There are single characters
we can see Shakespeares's great ability in writing
He is aged, so he has more distant view of life, that's why these works are romances (about love, knights, unreality, supernatural)
We can see a sense of peace, harmony and reconciliation
there influences pf: Machiavelli (desire of power), Plutarch and Seneca