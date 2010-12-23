Invia Appunti
Shakespeare's works - The Renaissance

Appunto molto schematico di letteratura inglese riguardo alle opere di Shakespeare classificate in base periodi e tratti fondamentali.

They're 38 and divided into periods


1. Plays before 1594: Henry the 4th, Richard the 3rd, Titus Andronicus, The comedy of Errors, the 2 Gentlemen of Verona, Love's labour's Lost
    Plots are complicated
    Language is full of figures of speech, a rhetorical language
    Rhymes are alternated with blank verse
These youth works are compact, with concentration of meanings
2. Plays from 1595 to 1598: A Midsummer Night's Dream, A Merchant of Venice, Henry the 4th/the 5th, Much Ado bout Nothing, Romeo and Juliet
    There are great experimentations in language
    Plots are less complicated
    there are fewer rhymes
3. Plays from 1600 to 1609: these are the major works, they represent his maturity: Macbeth, Hamlet, Othello, King Lear, Antony and Cleopatra, Julius Caesar, Pericles, Timon of Athens
    There is a central theme in each tragedy
    There are single characters
    we can see Shakespeares's great ability in writing
4. Plays from 1609 to 1611: The Winter's Tale, The Tempest, Henry the 8th
    He is aged, so he has more distant view of life, that's why these works are romances (about love, knights, unreality, supernatural)
    We can see a sense of peace, harmony and reconciliation
    there influences pf: Machiavelli (desire of power), Plutarch and Seneca

