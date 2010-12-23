Shakespeare, William - Hamlet, characters

Hamlet - Characters

The ghost:

The protagonist, prince of Denmark. He is thirty years old and he is the son of Queenand the late, and nephew of the present king,He has studied at the University of Wittenberg.: he isand, full of hatred for his uncle’s scheming and disgust for his mother’s sexuality…but first of all he isthere is always, more to him than all the other characters, something to figure out about him during the play;even the most careful and clever readers come away with the sense that they don’t know everything there is to know about this character…when he speaks,he sounds as if there’s something important he’s not saying,maybe something he is not even aware of.He is oftenand, but also, sometimes, prone to rash and impulsive acts.The king of Denmark, elected to the throne after the death of his brother, King Hamlet.Claudio has married Gertrude, his brother widow.He is the major Hamlet’s enemy and antagonist.: he ispolitician, driven by his sexual appetites and his lust for power;he has the ability ofothers with his skillful use of language;but he also shows signs of guilt and human feelings sometimes; for example, his love for Gertrude seems sincere for instance…even though it could seem as a strategic move to have the throne too. Claudius acts only for his own good.Queen of Denmark, King Hamlet’s widow; now married to Claudius, and Hamlet’s mother.: she iswoman who seeks affection to fulfill her instinct for self-preservation… which, of course, makes her extremely dependent upon the men in her life; at least her love for the son Hamlet seems truthful.She never exhibits the ability to think critically about her situation, but seems merely to move instinctively toward seemingly safe choices, as when she immediately runs to Claudius after her confrontation with Hamlet.The Lord Chamberlain of Claudius’s court, his chie counsellor, father of Laertes and Ophelia.At the same time, Polonius reveals himself to be a far from perfect father. He sends Reynaldo to spy on his son, and he uses his daughter as bait to trick Hamlet.: he isold man, but he is a proud and concerned father: the secure and happy family unit of Polonius, Laertes, and Ophelia provides a stark contrast with the dysfunctional unit formed by Claudius, Gertrude, and Hamlet. But…at the end, Polonius reveals us himself to be a far from perfect father. He sends Reynaldo to spy on his son, and he uses his daughter as bait to trick Hamlet.Polonius’s daughter, young woman who’s been in love with Hamlet. During the play she gives into Polonius’s schemes to spy on Hamlet.In Act Four she spirals into madness and dies under ambiguous circumstances.Ophelia obeys, but her action sends Hamlet into a fit of misogynistic rage. Soon after, Hamlet mistakenly kills Polonius. The combination of her former lover’s cruelty and her father’s death sends Ophelia into a fit of grief.: she isand, even in her laps intoand death, she remains maidenly, singing songs about flowers and drowning int theriver amid the flower garlands she had gathered.She obeys her father and her brother.The ghost represents Hamlet’s father: the recently deceased King. He claims to be murdered by Claudius and asks to the son to avange him.But we are not certain about the ghost nature and about who he represents, regarding Hamlet’s speculation: he believes that the ghost might be a devil sent to deceive him and tempt him into murder…The question of what the ghost is or where it comes from is never definitively resolved.