Video appunto: Prodotto di due matrici in una terza matrice - C++#include <iostream>
#define MAX 50
using namespace std;
int chiedidimensione();
void Caricamento(int matr[MAX][MAX], int r, int c);
void Stampa(int matr[MAX][MAX],int r,int c);
void ProdottoMatrici(int M1[MAX][MAX], int M2[MAX][MAX], int r, int c2, int r2);
int main()
{
int r, c, r2, c2;
int mat1[MAX][MAX], mat2[MAX][MAX];
cout<<"Inserisci numero righe prima matrice ";
r=chiedidimensione();
cout<<"Inserisci numero colonne prima matrice ";
c=chiedidimensione();
Caricamento(mat1, r, c);
cout<<"Inserisci numero righe seconda matrice ";
r2=chiedidimensione();
cout<<"Inserisci numero colonne seconda matrice ";
c2=chiedidimensione();
Caricamento(mat2, r2, c2);
if (c==r2) {
ProdottoMatrici(mat1, mat2, r, c2, r2);
}
return 0;
}
int chiedidimensione()
{
int d;
do{
cin>>d;
}while(d<1||d>MAX);
return d;
}
void Caricamento(int matr[MAX][MAX], int r, int c){
cout<<"Carica la matrice di "<<r*c<<" numeri"<<endl;
for(int x=0; x<r; x++){
for(int y=0; y<c; y++){
cin>>matr[x][y];
}
}
cout<<"Matrice="<<endl;
Stampa(matr,r,c);
}
void Stampa(int matr[MAX][MAX],int r,int c){
for(int x=0;x<r; x++){
for(int y=0; y<c; y++){
cout<<matr[x][y]<<" ";
}cout<<endl;
}
}
void ProdottoMatrici(int M1[MAX][MAX], int M2[MAX][MAX], int r, int c2, int r2){
int M3[MAX][MAX];
for (int i = 0; i < r; i++)
for (int j = 0; j < c2; j++) {
M3[j] = 0;
for (int k = 0; k < r2; k++)
M3[j] += M1[k] * M2[k][j];
}
cout<<"Matrice prodotto=" <<endl;
Stampa(M3, r, c2);
}