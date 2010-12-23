Video appunto: C++ con Matrice - Somma di due matrici#include <iostream>
#define MAX 50
using namespace std;
int chiedidimensione();
void Caricamento(int matr[MAX][MAX], int r, int c);
void Stampa(int matr[MAX][MAX],int r,int c);
void SommaMatrici(int M1[MAX][MAX], int M2[MAX][MAX], int r, int c);
int main()
{
int r, c, r1, c2;
int mat1[MAX][MAX], mat2[MAX][MAX];
cout<<"Inserisci numero righe prima matrice ";
r=chiedidimensione();
cout<<"Inserisci numero colonne prima matrice ";
c=chiedidimensione();
Caricamento(mat1, r, c);
cout<<"Inserisci numero righe seconda matrice ";
r1=chiedidimensione();
cout<<"Inserisci numero colonne seconda matrice ";
c2=chiedidimensione();
Caricamento(mat2, r1, c2);
if((r==r1 )&& (c==c2)) {
SommaMatrici(mat1, mat2, r, c);
}
else {
cout<<"Le due matrici non si possono sommare";
}
return 0;
}
int chiedidimensione()
{
int d;
do{
cin>>d;
}while(d<1||d>MAX);
return d;
}
void Caricamento(int matr[MAX][MAX], int r, int c){
cout<<"Carica la matrice di "<<r*c<<" numeri"<<endl;
for(int x=0; x<r; x++){
for(int y=0; y<c; y++){
cin>>matr[x][y];
}
}
cout<<"Matrice="<<endl;
Stampa(matr,r,c);
}
void Stampa(int matr[MAX][MAX],int r,int c){
for(int x=0;x<r; x++){
for(int y=0; y<c; y++){
cout<<matr[x][y]<<" ";
}cout<<endl;
}
}
void SommaMatrici(int M1[MAX][MAX], int M2[MAX][MAX], int r, int c){
int M3[MAX][MAX];
for (int i=0; i<r; i++){
for (int j=0; j<c; j++){
M3[j]=M1[j]+M2[j];
} }
cout<<"Matrice somma" <<endl;
Stampa(M3, r, c);
}