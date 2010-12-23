Prescription inserts
Prescription inserts known as package insert in USA and patient information leaflet in Europe contains specific information on a particular prescription drug
DA imparare:
• Description: generic name (scientific or chemical), brand name, type of dosage, administration method, pharmacological or therapeutic class, chemical information;
• Clinical pharmacology: how the drug works (LADME)
• indications and usage: conditions, symptoms and diagnosis, as well as approval; includes off-label use
• Contraindications: circumstances in which the drug should not be used
• Warnings: possible hazards and what to do in cases of emergency
• Precautions: indications for special categories and situations to pay attention to; laboratory tests and possible adverse reactions
• Adverse reactions (or “side effects”) due to administration errors, interaction with drugs or food, allergic reactions, combination with other drugs in the same class or other causes
• Drug abuse and dependence: potential for abuse, dependence or withdrawal symptoms
• Overdosage: signs, symptoms and laboratory findings associated with excessive dosage
• Dosage and administration: recommended, usual an limit dosage, intervals, duration
• Supply information: available dosage forms, strength, units, description and appearance, special handling and storage