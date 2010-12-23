Future perfect, future perfect continuous, future continuous

Future perfect, future perfect continuous and future continuous
Future perfect:
1)we use this tense to talk about something that will be finished by a time in the future, for example:
by next year I will have finished my school exams.
2)the future perfect is commonly used with the word “by + the time”, for example:
By my 20th birthday I will have been to USA.
3)we also use future perfect to talk about an action finished before another action in the future, for example:
The movie will have finished before we have arrived.
4)we also use future perfect to talk about the period of time of an action, for example:
By June, we will have lived there for two months.
Structure:
Subject + have + past participle…
Future perfect continuous:
1)we use this tense to talk about an action still in progress at the time we referred to, for example:
By June, we will have been living there for two months;
Using future perfect continuous, I mean that in June we will have lived there for two months, but also that we will be still there, so… we will have been living…
Structure:
Subject + will + have + been + verb + ing
Future continuous:
1)we use this tense to talk about a future action still in progress;
The difference between future perfect continuous and future continuous is that, the last one, refers to an action that is happening in a determined period of time in the future, so we precisely know when it starts, for example:
At 11 o’clock I will be reading a book.
2)we use future continuous when the “duration” of the action is programmed.
Structure:
Subject + will + be + verb + ing