Future perfect, future perfect continuous, future continuous

Future perfect, future perfect continuous and future continuous

Structure:



Structure:



Structure:

1)we use this tense to talk about something that will be finished by a time in the future, for example:by next year I will have finished my school exams.2)the future perfect is commonly used with the word “+ the time”, for example:By my 20th birthday I will have been to USA.3)we also use future perfect to talk about an action finished before another action in the future, for example:The movie will have finished before we have arrived.4)we also use future perfect to talk about the period of time of an action, for example:By June, we will have lived there for two months.Subject + have + past participle…1)we use this tense to talk about an action still in progress at the time we referred to, for example:By June, we will have been living there for two months;Using future perfect continuous, I mean that in June we will have lived there for two months, but also that we will be still there, so… we will have been living…Subject + will + have + been + verb + ing1)we use this tense to talk about a future action still in progress;The difference between future perfect continuous and future continuous is that, the last one, refers to an action that is happening in a determined period of time in the future, so we precisely know when it starts, for example:At 11 o’clock I will be reading a book.2)we use future continuous when the “duration” of the action is programmed.Subject + will + be + verb + ing