Future in english

The Future
To talk about the future simple we can use four tenses:
present continuous, to be going to, will and present simple.
It's important to understand when to use each of them.
Present continuous
subject + present of to be + verb + ing ...
-this tense is used for future arrangement (evidence of the plan);
-it is usally used with time expressions(tomorrow, soon, etc...);
-it is used for the nearer future but also for the far future, like holidays.
exemples:
this is the ticket for my plain! I'm leaving tomorrow.
To be going to
subject + present of to be + going to + verb (infinitive tense) ...
-this tense is used for future intentions,future not too certain plans and predictions based on the actual situation.
-it is used both for near future and for far future.
exemples:
there are too many clouds, it's going to rain;
I'm going to stay home tomorrow (intentiont).
Will
subject + will + verb (infinitive tense)...
-this tense is used for decisions taken at the moment, instant decision;
-it is also used for opinions and suppositions, accompanied by verbs think, believe, hope, suppose, expect;
-it is also used for offers and promises;
!remember that we use will also for the first conditional!
exemples:
it will be difficult to find seats on the plane
I think I will be there very soon
If I fail the exam my mom will be very angry.
Present simple
subject + present simple of the verb ...
-this tense is used for schedules, like train schedules or plain schedules...
exemple: the train leaves at 8 o'clock