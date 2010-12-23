Future in english

The Future

Present continuous

subject + present of to be + verb + ing ...

time expressions

To be going to

subject + present of to be + going to + verb (infinitive tense) ...

Will

subject + will + verb (infinitive tense)...

think, believe, hope, suppose, expect

Present simple

subject + present simple of the verb ...

To talk about the futurewe can use four tenses:present continuous, to be going to, will and present simple.It's important to understandto use each of them.-this tense is used for(evidence of the plan);-it is usally used with(tomorrow, soon, etc...);-it is used for the nearer future but also for the far future, like holidays.exemples:this is the ticket for my plain! I'm leaving tomorrow.-this tense is used forandbased on the actual situation.-it is used both for near future and for far future.exemples:there are too many clouds, it's going to rain;I'm going to stay home tomorrow (intentiont).-this tense is used for-it is also used forand, accompanied by verbs-it is also used for!remember that we use will also for the first conditional!exemples:it will be difficult to find seats on the planeI think I will be there very soonIf I fail the exam my mom will be very angry.-this tense is used for, like train schedules or plain schedules...exemple: the train leaves at 8 o'clock