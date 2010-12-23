Invia Appunti
Future in english

Appunto di inglese con spiegazione (in lingua inglese) dei quattro tempi verbali utilizzati per parlare al futuro semplice.

The Future


To talk about the future simple we can use four tenses:
present continuous, to be going to, will and present simple.

It's important to understand when to use each of them.

Present continuous


subject + present of to be + verb + ing ...
-this tense is used for future arrangement (evidence of the plan);
-it is usally used with time expressions(tomorrow, soon, etc..
.);
-it is used for the nearer future but also for the far future, like holidays.
exemples:
this is the ticket for my plain! I'm leaving tomorrow.


To be going to


subject + present of to be + going to + verb (infinitive tense) ...
-this tense is used for future intentions,future not too certain plans and predictions based on the actual situation.
-it is used both for near future and for far future.
exemples:
there are too many clouds, it's going to rain;
I'm going to stay home tomorrow (intentiont).


Will


subject + will + verb (infinitive tense)...
-this tense is used for decisions taken at the moment, instant decision;
-it is also used for opinions and suppositions, accompanied by verbs think, believe, hope, suppose, expect;
-it is also used for offers and promises;
!remember that we use will also for the first conditional!
exemples:
it will be difficult to find seats on the plane
I think I will be there very soon
If I fail the exam my mom will be very angry.

Present simple


subject + present simple of the verb ...
-this tense is used for schedules, like train schedules or plain schedules...
exemple: the train leaves at 8 o'clock
