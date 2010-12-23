Dig and Bury

Dig

The word dig means to make an opening, usually a hole or tunnel, by removing material. It often refers to removing dirt.Ex: You need big machinery to help dig a hole big enough for a pool. Something with a blade that will go deep to turn over the dirt before removing itEx: I always enjoy digging holes in the sand at the beach. If you get about a foot down, you can find sand crabs.The word dig can also mean to find something by searching. The common phrase dig in your heels means to remain firm or determined.Ex: If you dig through those folders on my desk you will find the assignment that you are missing. I do not want you to copy it, but you can read the directions.Ex: If I dig my heels in now, I will be able to finish this project by morning. They will think I am a genius if my presentation is done this early!The word bury means to cover something, usually with dirt or water, in order to hide it. It also refers to covering a dead body.Ex: Pirates are well known for burying treasure. Many movies portray them with shovels, digging the holes that will hold their jewels.Ex: My mother and father would like to be buried next to each other. I prefer not to think about it and enjoy our time together as a family.The popular phrase bury the hatchet means to make amends or forgive someone when they have harmed you before.Ex: I hope that Jennifer and I can bury the hatchet. Apologising is so awkward that we have not been able to sit and talk.Ex: When I argue with my brother we are always able to bury the hatchet quickly. I usually take the blame willingly so that we can get along again.