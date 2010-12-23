Differenza tra emergency room e urgent care centre

Differenza tra emergency room (ER)/ emergency department (ED) o urgent care centre

ER is for life-threatening situations, is funded by the government, open 24/7, long waiting time if not an urgent injury, required by law to treat anyone who requests it even if uninsuredUrgent care centre: deals with non-life threatening injures, privately funded, determines its own hours of operation, its main mission is to provide immediate medical care when a patient’s GP is not avaible, has the right to refuse uninsured patiensOutpatients stanno solo durante il giorno e non la notte, ad esempio hanno un appuntamentoInpatients sono admitted to the hospital, potrebbero essere outpatients se hai un appuntamento e ti trattengono.National health serviceResponsible for health of everyone in UKThey do free treatment except for a prescription charge for drugs and appliances (devices: I robi per sentire, etc)Appointment basisHome visits are made when patiens are homebound or illSurgery in british English potrebbe voler dire non solo chirurgia:L’edificio dove lavorano iGPs, vuol dire anche il tempo in cui I GPs sono disponibili per vedere I pazienti.Chiede anceh abbreviazioniBedridden=deve stare a lettoAdvice, spesso è informale.Suggestion, è un ipotesi, opinioneRaccomendations: ti raccomando un hotel perchè son stato lì, è basATO su esperienza. Anche quello che dice anche il medico quindi