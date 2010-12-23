Wilde, Oscar - The Counterville Ghost: riassunto e traduzione

Capitolo 1

Mr. Otis era un americano ricco che voleva vivere in una casa in Inghilterra. Quindi decise di comprare Counterville Chase nonostante il vecchio proprietario glielo aveva sconsigliato perché c’era un fantasma. Ma Mr. Otis non credeva nei fantasmi e decise di trasferirsi insieme a sua moglie Lucretia Otis, suo figlio Washinton, la figlia Virginia e i suoi due piccoli gemelli. Quando partirono il tempo era soleggiato e gli uccellini stavano cantando ma quando si avvicinarono al counterville chase il tempo cambiò e apparirono delle nuvole scure. Mrs. Umney, che era la domestica, li stava aspettando davanti alla porta e gli fece vedere la macchia di sangue della moglie di sir Simon che l’aveva uccisa e gli disse che la macchia era impossibile da togliere. Allora Washinton decise di rimuoverla con il “Pinkerton’s Cleaner” perchè che gli americani sono pratici dopo che la macchia sparì apparve un fulmine e mrs. Umney svenì e Mrs. Otis disse “We’ll reduce her wages”.Da quel giorno la macchia tornò ogni mattina e Washington continuava a toglierla con il Cleaner e quindi Mr. Otis iniziò a pensare che c’era veramente un fantasma. Una notte il fantasma si fece vedere, aveva gli occhi rossi e i capelli grigi e camminava per il corridoio con le sue catene. Allora Mr. Otis uscì nel corridoio e consigliò al fantasma di usare un lubrificante per fare meno rumore e improvvisamente fu colpito dai gemelli che gli tirarono dei cuscini. Dopo quel giorno il fantasma non si fece vedere, ma continuò ogni giorno a disegnare la macchia ma dopo aver finto i colori da disegnò anche rossa, verde e viola, finché un giorno la famiglia di Otis andò in salotto perché avevano sentito un rumore e videro il fantasma che aveva provato ad usare un’armatura per spaventarli ma era caduto perché era troppo pesante. Da quel giorno il fantasma non si fece vedere per molto tempo.Il fantasma pianificò di spaventare tutta la famiglia tranne virginia venerdì 17. Mentre stava per attuare il suo piano incontrò un altro fantasma e inizialmente si spaventò ma poi si accorse che era un fantasma falso e tornò nella sua stanza arrabbiato. Per vendicarsi decise di aggirarsi silenziosamente nei corridoi per spaventare la famiglia, attraversando una porta gli cadde un secchio d’acqua addosso e dopo essere tornato in camera triste e arrabbiato non si fece vedere mai più.Virginia stava cavalcando il suo pony quando si strappò la giacca. Visto che non voleva che nessuno la vedesse salì per le scale posteriori e vedendo una porta aperta entrò nella stanza segreta del fantasma. Iniziò a parlare con lui e gli disse che aveva ucciso la moglie perché era brutta, cucinava male e non guardava per i suoi vestiti. Allora i suoi fratelli lo rinchiusero in una stanza senza cibo. Inoltre si scusò perché aveva rubato i suoi colori e gli rivelò che aveva sonno e fame ma non poteva dormire e mangiare perché era un fantasma.Virginia vide che il fantasma era molto triste, e quindi lui gli chiese se poteva accompagnarlo nel giardino della morte perché lui poteva morire solo se una persona pura avrebbe pianto e pregato per lui. Quindi lei decise di farlo e scomparve per un po' di tempo.Dopo molte ore che la sua famiglia la stava cercando, virginia scese le scale e disse a tutti che il fantasma era morto e gli aveva regalato una scatola con dei gioielli. Improvvisamente l’albero si riempì di fiori e Virginia andò in una stanza dove c’era lo scheletro di sir Simon e iniziò a pregare. Qualche giorno dopo andò al suo funerale e decise di non vendere i gioielli e di indossarli al suo matrimonio con Lord Cecil.Mr. Otis was a rich American who wanted to live in a house in England. So he decided to buy Counterville Chase despite the old owner's advice against it because there was a ghost. But Mr. Otis did not believe in ghosts and decided to move with his wife Lucretia Otis, his son Washington, his daughter Virginia and his two little twins. When they left the weather was sunny and the birds were singing but when they came near the counterville chase the weather changed and dark clouds appeared. Mrs. Umney, who was the housekeeper, was waiting for them at the door and showed they the bloodstain of Sir Simon's wife who had killed her and told told that the stain was impossible to remove. Then Washington decided to remove it with the "Pinkerton's Cleaner" because the Americans are practicals after the stain disappeared a lightning appeared and Mrs. Umney fainted and so Mrs. Otis said "We’ll reduce her wages".From that day, the stain returned every morning and Washington continued to remove it with the Cleaner and then Mr. Otis began to think that there was really a ghost. One night the ghost showed up, had red eyes and gray hair and walked through the corridor with his chains. Then Mr. Otis went out into the corridor and advised the ghost to use a lubricant to make less noise and was suddenly hit by the twins who threw pillows at him. After that day the ghost didn't show up, but he continued to draw the stain every day but after finishing the colors he also drew red, green and purple stains, until one day Otis's family went into the living room because they heard a noise and saw the ghost who had tried to use armor to scare them but had fallen because it was too heavy. From that day the ghost didn’t show up for a long time.The ghost planned to scary all the family except Virginia on Friday 17. While he was carrying out is plan, he met another ghost and initially was scared but then realized that he was a fake ghost and returned angry to his room. To take his revenge, he decided to walk silently in the corridors to scary the family, but after he walked through a door a bucket of water fell on him and after returning to the room sadly and angry anyone haven't never see he again.Virginia was riding her pony when she torn her jacket. She went up the back stairs because she didn't want anyone to see her, and, seeing an open door, entered the ghost's secret room. He started talking to him and he told her that he had killed his wife because she was ugly, she cooked badly and didn't look after his clothes. Then her brothers locked him in a room without food. He also apologized because he had stolen his colors and told her that he was tired and hungry but he couldn't sleep and eat because he was a ghost.Virginia vide che il fantasma era molto triste, e quindi lui gli chiese se poteva accompagnarlo nel giardino della morte perché lui poteva morire solo se una persona pura avrebbe pianto e pregato per lui. Quindi lei decise di farlo e scomparve per un po' di tempo.After many hours of searching for her family, Virginia came down the stairs and told everyone that the ghost had died and had given him a box of jewelry. Suddenly the tree became full of blossom and Virginia went to a room where there was the skeleton of Sir Simon and began to pray. A few days later, he went to his funeral and decided not to sell the jewels and wear them at his wedding with Lord Cecil.