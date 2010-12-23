Sacks, Oliver – Migraine

Sacks – “Migraine”

"Migraine" is a book that was written by the British neurologist Oliver Sacks in 1970.Oliver Sacks was one of the most influential experts and researchers in the field of neurology of the twentieth century.The book is an essay work that can be defined as a “painful and infinitely human odyssey”.The author demonstrates great narrative and empathic skills in transforming “Case Reports”, namely simple detailed descriptions of singular clinical cases, in genuinely human reflections, ranging beyond pure medical research and embracing the field of philosophy and metaphysics.Oliver Sacks, in fact, looks at patients with a deep and emphatic look, and he is also capable of investing the image of the observed patient, which stands out from the page as a figure of rare beauty.Instead, current hospitals - with rare exceptions - unfortunately are characterized by the lack of such emphatic look, due to an excess of institutionalization of health structures and an ever-increasing trend in medical art titling and mechanics which, as noted Oliver Sacks, should be avoided regardless of whether to give patients a better response to any therapy.Another interesting theme of the book is the philosophy of medicine, which describes the conflict between technique and romantic science (ie the one that sees the patient as a person and not as a number).