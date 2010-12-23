Wystan Hugh, Auden - Refugee Blues, analysis

Refugee Blues (1939), Wystan Hugh Auden

The poem Refugee Blues evokes the period leading up to the Second World War when thousands of refugees fled to neutral countries such as the US and Switzerland. Many of them were Jews who were suffering persecution. In particular, many fled after the Kristallnacht, or “the Night of Broken Glass”, in which a coordinated action caused the destruction of Jewish businesses and homes, and in which 400 Jews were killed and more than 30000 taken to concentration camps.In the poem, a Jewish couple have arrived in the US in search of asylum but meet with prejudice and discrimination. They see how they are treated as less than animals and denied basic human rights, such as the right to a passport and free movement, clothing, accommodation, the right to work. The poem is populated with a number of frightening protagonists who range from the indifferent consul and committee members, the obsessed and determined Hitler and his terrifying armed soldiers. The poem is written in the form of a blues song – it is in 3-line stanzas with 4 beats to each line; it takes a single, said main theme and makes variations on it, and leads to a powerful finale.