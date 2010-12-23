Video appunto: Programma in C++ in grado di creare una classifica di una gara a tempo#include <iostream>
#include <string>
#include <iomanip>
using namespace std;
const int MAX=100;
struct t {
int hh, mm, ss;
int TotSecondi;
};
struct partec {
int pettorale;
string nome;
t tempo;
};
int ChiediDimensione();
void CaricaTabella(partec T[], int d);
void Scambia(partec& a, partec& b);
void Ordina(partec T[], int d);
void StampaTabella(partec T[], int d);
int main()
{
int dim;
partec tab[MAX];
dim=ChiediDimensione();
CaricaTabella(tab,dim);
Ordina(tab,dim);
StampaTabella(tab,dim);
system("pause");
return 0;
}
int ChiediDimensione()
{
int d;
do{
cerr<<"Dimensione della tabella=";
cin>>d;
} while (d<1 || d>MAX);
return d;
}
void CaricaTabella(partec T[], int d)
{
for (int i=0; i<d; i++) {
cerr<<"Numero di pettorale=";
cin>>T.pettorale;
cerr<<"Nome del concorrente=";
cin>>T.nome;
cerr<<"Ore impiegate=";
cin>>T.tempo.hh;
cerr<<"Minuti=";
cin>>T.tempo.mm;
cerr<<"Secondi=";
cin>>T.tempo.ss;
T.tempo.TotSecondi = T.tempo.hh*360 + T.tempo.mm*60 + T.tempo.ss;
}
}
void Scambia(partec& a, partec& b)
{
partec comodo;
comodo=a;
a=b;
b=comodo;
}
void Ordina(partec T[], int d)
{
for (int i=0; i<d-1; i++){
for (int j=i+1; j<d; j++){
if (T.tempo.TotSecondi>T[j].tempo.TotSecondi)
Scambia(T, T[j]);
}
}
}
void StampaTabella(partec T[], int d)
{
cout<< setw(10) <<"Pettorale"
<< setw(15) <<"Nome"
<< setw(5) <<"h"
<< setw(3) <<"m"
<< setw(3) <<"s"
<< setw(10) <<"Arivo"
<<endl;
for (int i=0; i<d; i++)
cout << setw(10) <<T.pettorale
<< setw(15) <<T.nome
<< setw(5) <<T.tempo.hh
<< setw(3) <<T.tempo.mm
<< setw(3) <<T.tempo.ss
<< setw(10) <<i+1
<<endl;
}