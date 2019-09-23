Emmy Awards 2019, le serie tv premiate da vedere

Alla ricerca di una nuova serie che vi faccia compagnia nella stagione fredda in arrivo? Basta un telecomando e la lista dei titoli premiati proprio ieri agli Emmy 2019: i premi più prestigiosi della televisione americana.
Game of Thrones, che partiva da un record di 32 nomination, si è portato a casa il riconoscimento più importante, quello della miglior serie drammatica, mentre l'indimenticabile Peter Dinklage - Tyrion Lannister - si è imposto come miglior attore non protagonista (per la quarta volta).
Tra gli altri attori premiati, anche Jodie Comer di Killing Eve, Billy Porter di Pose (il primo attore gay di colore a ottenere il riconoscimento) e Julia Garner di Ozark.
Per quanto riguarda le commedie, grande riconoscimento alla serie Fleabag, la miglior serie comica, che si è guadagnata anche il premio come miglior attrice per Phoebe Waller-Bridge (in tutto, 6 premi per la serie). Sono andati bene anche titoli come The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (8 premi) e Chernobyl (10 premi) e When They See Us. Tra le case di produzione, prevale Hbo, che delle 137 nomination iniziali se n’è aggiudicata 34, seguita da Netflix (27, fra cui il miglior film tv a Bandersnatch) e Amazon Prime Video (15).
La lista delle migliori serie Tv secondo Emmy Awars 2019 nelle categorie principali
- Miglior serie drammatica Game of Thrones
- Miglior attore protagonista in una serie drammatica Billy Porter, Pose
- Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie drammatica Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
- Migliore attore non protagonista in una serie drammatica Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
- Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie drammatica Julia Garner, Ozark
- Miglior miniserie Chernobyl
- Miglior attore protagonista in una miniserie o film tv Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
- Miglior attrice protagonista in una miniserie o film tv Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
- Miglior attrice non protagonista in una miniserie o film tv Patricia Arquette, The Act
- Miglior attore non protagonista in una miniserie o film tv Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
- Miglior serie comedy Fleabag
- Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie comedy Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
- Miglior attore protagonista in una serie comedy Bill Hader, Barry
- Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie comedy Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
- Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie comedy Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
- Miglior film tv Black Mirror: Bandersnatch
Better Call Saul
Bodyguard
KillingEve
Ozark
Pose
Succession
This Is Us
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K Brown, This Is Us
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones
Viola Davis, Le regole del delitto perfetto
Laura Linney, Ozark
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
Micheal Kelly, House of Cards
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Escape at Dannemora
Fosse/Verdon
Sharp Objects
When They See Us
Mahershala Ali, True Detective
Benicio Del Toro, Escape at Dannemora
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us
Joey King, The Act
Niecy Nash, When They See Us
Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Vera Farmiga, When They See Us
Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Asante Blackk, When They See Us
Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora
John Leguizamo, When They See Us
Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl
Michael K Williams, When They See Us
Barry
The Good Place
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Russian Doll
Schitt’s Creek
Veep
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Stephen Root, Barry
Henry Winkler, Barry
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Tony Hale, Veep
Sarah Goldberg, Barry
Sian Clifford, Fleabag
Olivia Coleman, Fleabag
Betty Gilpin, Glow
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Marin Hinke, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Anna Chlumsky, Veep
Brexit
Deadwood: Il film
King Lear
My Dinner with Hervé