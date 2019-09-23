Invia Appunti
oppure
Password dimenticata?

Non sei registrato? Registrati ora.

Emmy Awards 2019, le serie tv premiate da vedere

Carla Ardizzone
Di Carla Ardizzone
emmy awards 2019

Alla ricerca di una nuova serie che vi faccia compagnia nella stagione fredda in arrivo? Basta un telecomando e la lista dei titoli premiati proprio ieri agli Emmy 2019: i premi più prestigiosi della televisione americana.
Game of Thrones, che partiva da un record di 32 nomination, si è portato a casa il riconoscimento più importante, quello della miglior serie drammatica, mentre l'indimenticabile Peter Dinklage - Tyrion Lannister - si è imposto come miglior attore non protagonista (per la quarta volta).
Tra gli altri attori premiati, anche Jodie Comer di Killing Eve, Billy Porter di Pose (il primo attore gay di colore a ottenere il riconoscimento) e Julia Garner di Ozark.
Per quanto riguarda le commedie, grande riconoscimento alla serie Fleabag, la miglior serie comica, che si è guadagnata anche il premio come miglior attrice per Phoebe Waller-Bridge (in tutto, 6 premi per la serie). Sono andati bene anche titoli come The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (8 premi) e Chernobyl (10 premi) e When They See Us. Tra le case di produzione, prevale Hbo, che delle 137 nomination iniziali se n’è aggiudicata 34, seguita da Netflix (27, fra cui il miglior film tv a Bandersnatch) e Amazon Prime Video (15).

La lista delle migliori serie Tv secondo Emmy Awars 2019 nelle categorie principali


  • Miglior serie drammatica
    • Game of Thrones
    Better Call Saul
    Bodyguard
    KillingEve
    Ozark
    Pose
    Succession
    This Is Us

  • Miglior attore protagonista in una serie drammatica
    • Billy Porter, Pose
    Jason Bateman, Ozark
    Sterling K Brown, This Is Us
    Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
    Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
    Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

  • Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie drammatica
    • Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
    Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones
    Viola Davis, Le regole del delitto perfetto
    Laura Linney, Ozark
    Mandy Moore, This Is Us
    Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
    Robin Wright, House of Cards

  • Migliore attore non protagonista in una serie drammatica
    • Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
    Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
    Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
    Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones
    Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
    Micheal Kelly, House of Cards
    Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

  • Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie drammatica
    • Julia Garner, Ozark
    Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
    Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
    Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
    Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones
    Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

  • Miglior miniserie
    • Chernobyl
    Escape at Dannemora
    Fosse/Verdon
    Sharp Objects
    When They See Us

  • Miglior attore protagonista in una miniserie o film tv
    • Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
    Mahershala Ali, True Detective
    Benicio Del Toro, Escape at Dannemora
    Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
    Jared Harris, Chernobyl
    Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

  • Miglior attrice protagonista in una miniserie o film tv
    • Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
    Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
    Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
    Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us
    Joey King, The Act
    Niecy Nash, When They See Us

  • Miglior attrice non protagonista in una miniserie o film tv
    • Patricia Arquette, The Act
    Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us
    Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
    Vera Farmiga, When They See Us
    Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon
    Emily Watson, Chernobyl

  • Miglior attore non protagonista in una miniserie o film tv
    • Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
    Asante Blackk, When They See Us
    Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora
    John Leguizamo, When They See Us
    Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl
    Michael K Williams, When They See Us

  • Miglior serie comedy
    • Fleabag
    Barry
    The Good Place
    The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
    Russian Doll
    Schitt’s Creek
    Veep

  • Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie comedy
    • Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
    Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
    Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
    Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
    Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
    Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

  • Miglior attore protagonista in una serie comedy
    • Bill Hader, Barry
    Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
    Don Cheadle, Black Monday
    Ted Danson, The Good Place
    Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
    Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

  • Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie comedy
    • Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
    Stephen Root, Barry
    Henry Winkler, Barry
    Anthony Carrigan, Barry
    Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
    Tony Hale, Veep

  • Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie comedy
    • Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
    Sarah Goldberg, Barry
    Sian Clifford, Fleabag
    Olivia Coleman, Fleabag
    Betty Gilpin, Glow
    Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
    Marin Hinke, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
    Anna Chlumsky, Veep

  • Miglior film tv
    • Black Mirror: Bandersnatch
    Brexit
    Deadwood: Il film
    King Lear
    My Dinner with Hervé
Potrebbe Interessarti
×
Correlati Che scuola ha fatto Chiara Ferragni?
Skuola | TV
Buone vacanze ragazzi!

La Skuola Tv torna a ottobre. Buone vacanze a tutti gli studenti!

1 ottobre 2019 ore 16:00

Segui la diretta