Bsc Nursing colleges : Aihs is one of the bsc nursing colleges in bangalore . Affiliated to Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences. Apply for bsc nursing admissionAcharya Institute of health sciences is one of the best Mpt colleges in bangalore . Ranked in top colleges in Bangalore for its postgraduate physiotherapy courses.Affiliated to Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences and approved by Govt. of Karnataka, IAP, INC & KNC.