La mia prof ci dà sempre sfilzi di esercizi per casa, è giusto?

Fabioji
Fabioji - Ominide - 46 Punti
La mia prof di italiano ci dà sempre sfilzi di esercizi per casa

Questa risposta è stata cambiata da melody_gio (13-12-19 16:02, 1 mese 7 giorni )
1 mese 7 giorni fa
antore91
antore91 - Genius - 44577 Punti
Ciao,
è giusto se in classe lei spiega e lavorate entrambi.
altrimenti se assegna soltanto credo sia non giusto.
saluti :-)
1 mese 7 giorni fa
Fabioji
Fabioji - Ominide - 46 Punti
Ok, pensò che hai ragione. Lei spiega molto bene in classe solo che tutti si lamentano perché dava troppi esercizi e li dovevamo copiare sul quaderno e non ci andava di farlo.
1 mese 6 giorni fa
laragipson123
laragipson123 - Ominide - 2 Punti
23 secondi fa
Registrati via email