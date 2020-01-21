Invia Appunti
oppure
Password dimenticata?

Non sei registrato? Registrati ora.

  1. Forum
  • Off-topic

  • Court Spell & protection spell to help you to wine court cases+27634599132((((true Court Spell

DoctorOmar
DoctorOmar - Ominide - 21 Punti
Rispondi Cita Salva
Court Spell & protection spell to help you to wine court cases+27634599132((((true Court Spell & protection spell to help you to wine court cases+27634599132((((true and perfect )))
Court case spells to win a legal court case. Spells for justice by traditional healer Mama Nadia. Voodoo court spells for guaranteed success in court.

Traditional healer for court case freezer spells, court case candle spell, hoodoo court case spells, legal spells, wiccan justice spells & court spells for legal matters

Voodoo court spells that work fast call +27634599132
Influence the judge & jury in your favor & give your defense lawyer good luck with voodoo court spells

Win a child custody court case with voodoo court spells that will give you the verdict you desire

Voodoo court case spells to give your defense lawyer power & mojo so that you can win a court case

Get the verdict you wish for in a court case with Mama Nadiaâs voodoo court case spells.

Legal Spells For You
Get rid of legal problems using voodoo legal spells that can freeze a court case or make you win it

Legal spells for success in all legal issues including criminal cases, child custody cases or civil cases

Get protection from the ancestral spirits using legal protection spells for all legal matters

Hoodoo legal spells to get probation, get a pardon & gain the upper hand in lawsuits against you

Court Case Spells
Win a criminal case against you with court spells. Win a civil case against you with court spells that work

Court spells spiritual healing have been used by many to get their desired outcome in any legal matter

Win a labour case against you employer who wants to dismiss you & get a big settlement with court spells

Court spells for bail reduction, court spells for parole hearings & court spells for arbitration hearings.call +27634599132 or mail_placeholder
45 minuti fa
Come guadagno Punti nel Forum? Leggi la guida completa
In evidenza
Classifica Mensile
Vincitori di dicembre
Vincitori di dicembre
Reichstadt1946 1879 Pt antore91 1960 Pt irenegiacopello 263 Pt

Come partecipare? | Classifica Community

Community Live

Partecipa alla Community e scala la classifica

Vai al Forum | Invia appunti | Vai alla classifica

stefanolivieri1

stefanolivieri1 Sapiens Sapiens 960 Punti

Comm. Leader
stefanolivieri1

stefanolivieri1 Sapiens Sapiens 940 Punti

Leader appunti
Ithaca

Ithaca Tutor 11538 Punti

VIP
melody_gio

melody_gio Tutor 47512 Punti

Admin Corner
I nostri vincitori dal cuore d'oro 3 giorni
Registrati via email