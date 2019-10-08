Invia Appunti
oppure
Password dimenticata?

Non sei registrato? Registrati ora.

  1. Forum
  • Maturità

  • Tesina maturità: Simbolo come chiave interpretativa della realtà. Inglese: Correlativo oggettivo T.S. Eliot

david.edivad
david.edivad - Ominide - 3 Punti
Rispondi Cita Salva
Salve volevo un'aiuto per quanto riguarda la tesina , in particolare inglese. Devo parlare del correlativo oggettivo ma non riesco a trovare nulla di esauriente. Dovrei scrivere più o meno una pagina in Inglese.
4 anni 4 mesi 6 giorni fa
Suzy90
Suzy90 - Moderatore - 10183 Punti
Rispondi Cita Salva
Ciao!
Prova a prendere spunto da qui:
http://study.com/academy/lesson/ts-eliots-objective-correlative-definition-examples.html
http://www.britannica.com/EBchecked/topic/423797/objective-correlative
:hi!
4 anni 4 mesi 6 giorni fa
Come guadagno Punti nel Forum? Leggi la guida completa
In evidenza
Classifica Mensile
Vincitori di settembre
Vincitori di settembre
Elo1218 1456 Pt antore91 2232 Pt Agataventu 1423 Pt

Come partecipare? | Classifica Community

Community Live

Partecipa alla Community e scala la classifica

Vai al Forum | Invia appunti | Vai alla classifica

antore91

antore91 Bannato 180 Punti

Comm. Leader
Andrea301AG

Andrea301AG Genius 60 Punti

Leader appunti
RaffaeleGomiero

RaffaeleGomiero Blogger 51 Punti

VIP
lucy.t.997

lucy.t.997 Tutor 5572 Punti

Admin Corner
I salva-vacanze di Skuola.net! 2 mesi 4 giorni
Registrati via email