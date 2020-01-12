Invia Appunti
oppure
Password dimenticata?

Non sei registrato? Registrati ora.

  1. Forum
Joselito06
Joselito06 - Ominide - 14 Punti
Cita Salva
s.o.s. DEVO RISOLVERE QUESTE ESPRESSIONI, MA SBAGLIO IN QUALCOSA E NON MI RIESCONO CHI MI AIUTA?
1) (15X2 - 5X):(5X)+(15X4-5X3):(5X3)

2) (-4a)(b-3a)+(8+2b)(2a)


3) (3x2 - 4x3y+5x):(-x)+(16xy+18x2y2 +10y):(-2y)


4) (1/2ab2 + 3a2b)(1/4a2b4 -3/2a3b3 +9a4b2)

queste sono solo 12 di quelle che devo svolgere spero di capirci qualcosa per poter fare le altre....grazieee a chi mi aiuta
1 ora 28 minuti fa
Rispondi
antore91
antore91 - Genius - 44444 Punti
Rispondi Cita Salva
Ciao,
devi dividere ciascun termine singolarmente.
ecco lo svolgimento:
espressioni letterali con divisioni


se hai dubbi chiedi pure.
saluti :-)
19 minuti fa
Vota come la migliore
Come guadagno Punti nel Forum? Leggi la guida completa
In evidenza
Classifica Mensile
Vincitori di dicembre
Vincitori di dicembre
Reichstadt1946 1879 Pt antore91 1960 Pt irenegiacopello 263 Pt

Come partecipare? | Classifica Community

Community Live

Partecipa alla Community e scala la classifica

Vai al Forum | Invia appunti | Vai alla classifica

stefanolivieri1

stefanolivieri1 Sapiens 451 Punti

Comm. Leader
stefanolivieri1

stefanolivieri1 Sapiens 440 Punti

Leader appunti
Carmine Zaccaro

Carmine Zaccaro Blogger 10738 Punti

VIP
melody_gio

melody_gio Tutor 47395 Punti

Admin Corner
Le Leggende di Skuola.net 1 mese 3 giorni
Registrati via email