Saraa__
Saraa__ - Ominide - 3 Punti
Ho bisogno del riassunto in inglese del libro "The Sign of the Four" di Conan Doyle. Grazie! :)
2 anni 11 mesi 9 giorni fa
SweetRebel
SweetRebel - Sapiens Sapiens - 806 Punti
Ciao Sara, non ho trovato proprio un riassunto,a comunque ho trovato qualcosa che spero possa interessarti, ti lascio qui il link:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Sign_of_the_Four

Spero ti sia di aiuto. Un saluto, Rebecca. :hi
2 anni 11 mesi 8 giorni fa
jannyw4011
jannyw4011 - Ominide - 2 Punti
1 anno 6 mesi 25 giorni fa
Antonios7
Antonios7 - Sapiens - 453 Punti
Ci sono tanti sul web

1 anno 6 mesi 22 giorni fa
maxiposik
maxiposik - Ominide - 2 Punti
1 ora 48 minuti fa
