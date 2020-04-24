- Inglese
WORD LADDER
1. Sharp
2. Shark
3. Spark
4. Spare
5. Stare
6. Stale
7. State
8. Slate
9. Plate
10. Place
11. Plane
12. Plank
13. Blank
14. Bland
15. Brand
16. Grand
17. Grant
18. Grunt
19. Brunt
20. Blunt
