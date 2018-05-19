Ciao a tutti!

Come compito devo scrivere una storia di 150-200 parole. Ho provato a scrivere l'inizio de "Le Cronache di Narnia". Qualcuno potrebbe dirmi se è scritto correttamente? Nel caso ci fossero degli errori potete correggermeli e dirmi cosa ho sbagliato in modo da non commetterli più?

One afternoon Lucy and his brothers was playing to "hide and seek". Lucy got in an abandonated room to hide. She saw a big wardrobe and decided to hide inside.

Unfortunately, she fell but when she got up again, she was in a snowy forest. Lucy was very exciting and started to visit the forest.

Next, she met a strange creature: he was a faun, a fantastic creature with half body of animal an half of human.

The faun, called Tumnus, told Lucy that she had arrived in Narnia.

Tumnus invited his new friend at his home and told Lucy that in Narnia there is only the winter becouse a witch had done a magic spell. The only way to modify those situation is that two men and two women will bring peace to Narnia.

So, Lucy say her frined and went to the wardrobe. When she arrived at home she understood that the time in Narnia go on more quickly than in the Earth.

In fact, his brothers had not notice that his was disappearance becouse it had passed only few minutes.