missy__
missy__ - Erectus - 81 Punti
Cita Salva
Buongiorno, dovrei scrivere un articolo sulle fake news in inglese.
Theme: the most striking fake news Readers
Target: students
1. Include a TITLE (also a subtitle)
2. Organise the article into paragraphs:
- Introduction: Start the article with an interesting statement or a question that attracts the readers attention
- main body: you can describe your topic adding examples, anecdotes that make the text more catching
- conclusion: you should sum up your main point of view and
express your personal opinion.
3. Remember, the most important task is to persuade the readers! So the language style is fundamental: informal, neutral, formal, it depends on the theme and on the readers target (e.g.) informal to neutral for a student magazine).
Questa &amp;egrave; la scaletta da seguire, mi va bene anche il testo in italiano, poi traduzione io. Grazie mille in anticipo se qualcuno mi aiuter&amp;agrave;
3 minuti fa
Rispondi
