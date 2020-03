Questo è il mio tentativoGreta Thunberg is an environmental activist. When she was eight, she started learning about climate change.Greta has Asperger syndrome, a condition that affects how people socialise. In August 2018, Greta decided to take action. Greta was inspired by teenage activists in Florida, USA , who were protesting to end gun violence. Greta’s strike was picked up by the Swedish media, and the word started to spread.School Strikes for Climate: photo of Greta Thunberg striking outside the Swedish parliamentIn March 2019, climate campaigners across the world, and inspired by Greta, came together to co-ordinate the first Global Strike for Climate. There are further global strikes planned for September this year. She’s given rousing speeches to politicians, to the EU parliament, the UK parliament, to protesters and more . Greta will be at the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York, where she’ll demand action from world leaders.Greta has named Rosa Parks, the civil rights activist, as one of her greatest inspirations.