QUALCUNO MI TRADUCE QUESTE FRASI PER FAVORE

If you don’t study, you’ll fail your final exam!

As soon as you find out who it is, tell me!

I won’t do it until you tell me why I should.

I’ll marry her when she wants.

If you don’t have enough money, you can’t buy the shirt you want.

If you don’t tell me the truth, we won’t be friends anymore.

If I don’t wake up early, I’m late for work

When I get home, I’ll call you.

Unless you start reading that book, you won’t be able to finish it.

You press that switch, the light goes on.

If you behave, I’ll give you concert tickets.