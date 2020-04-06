QUALCUNO MI TRADUCE QUESTE FRASI PER FAVORE

TRANSLATE THE FOLLOWING SENTENCES
Se non studi fallirai l'esame!
Non appena scopri chi è, dimmelo!
Non lo farò fin quando non mi dirai perchè dovrei farlo.
La sposerò quando vorrà.
Se non hai abbastanza soldi non potrai comprare la maglietta che vuoi.
Se non mi dici la verità, non saremo più amici.
Se non mi sveglio presto, arrivo in ritardo al lavoro"
Quando arriverò a casa, ti chiamerò.
A meno che tu non cominci a leggere quel libro, non riuscirai a finirlo.
Se schiacci quell’interruttore, la luce si accende.
Se ti comporterai bene, ti regalerò i biglietti del concerto.
If you don’t study, you’ll fail your final exam!
As soon as you find out who it is, tell me!
I won’t do it until you tell me why I should.
I’ll marry her when she wants.
If you don’t have enough money, you can’t buy the shirt you want.
If you don’t tell me the truth, we won’t be friends anymore.
If I don’t wake up early, I’m late for work
When I get home, I’ll call you.
Unless you start reading that book, you won’t be able to finish it.
You press that switch, the light goes on.
If you behave, I’ll give you concert tickets.
