quacuno che mi potrebbe aiutare in questi esercizi di inglese entro le 12 grazie mille

3. Choose the correct alternative (P. …./13)1-Have you done/Did you do the washing up?- Jane has done/did it earlier.2-Did Miss Percy choose/Has Miss Percy chosen a wedding dress?- Yes, she has come /came with her mother yesterday and decided/has decided to buy the white satin dress.3-Didn’t they deserve /haven’t they deserved to win?- I think so, but unfortunately the other judges haven’t thought so/didn’t think so.4-I’ve rather neglected/ rather neglected my mother this year. We just moved/ ‘ve just moved further North, which has made/made it more difficult to travel to Cheshire to see her.5-Alan has worked/worked on the farm until 2001, when he trained/has trained to become a psychotherapist. He has worked/worked as a psychotherapist ever since.4. Put the verbs into the correct tense ( present perfect or present perfect continuous) (P. …./10)1- Mary _____________________________ (type) letters all morning2- Bob _____________________________ (fix) the car since five o’clock3- Paul and Martin _____________________________ (know) each other for over seven years.4 - That old couple _____________________________ (not live) in Florence for over 5 years.5-That magazine (lie) _______________________ there for weeks. (you-read) _______________________it yet?6- How long (her parents-be) _______________________ in town?7- You (listen) _______________________to the same C.D. for hours now! Stop, please!8- A: How long (Jane-be) _______________________a nurse? B: since 20019- He (not write)________________________ to me since Easter.5. Correct the mistakes (P. ……/5)1-We’ve worked in London since one month…………………………………………………………2- She’s been knowing Jane since she was a child…………………………………………………..3- When has she been working here?.........................................................................4 - I hope Italy is going to win ………………………………………………………………………………..5 - The train for London will leave at 8.00. ……………………………………………………………….