  Forum
  Inglese

  • quacuno che mi potrebbe aiutare in questi esercizi di inglese entro le 12 grazie mille

francesca-la-maranza
francesca-la-maranza
3. Choose the correct alternative (P. &amp;hellip;./13)
1-Have you done/Did you do the washing up?- Jane has done/did it earlier.
2-Did Miss Percy choose/Has Miss Percy chosen a wedding dress?- Yes, she has come /came with her mother yesterday and decided/has decided to buy the white satin dress.
3-Didn&amp;rsquo;t they deserve /haven&amp;rsquo;t they deserved to win?- I think so, but unfortunately the other judges haven&amp;rsquo;t thought so/didn&amp;rsquo;t think so.
4-I&amp;rsquo;ve rather neglected/ rather neglected my mother this year. We just moved/ &amp;lsquo;ve just moved further North, which has made/made it more difficult to travel to Cheshire to see her.
5-Alan has worked/worked on the farm until 2001, when he trained/has trained to become a psychotherapist. He has worked/worked as a psychotherapist ever since.

4. Put the verbs into the correct tense (present perfect or present perfect continuous) (P. &amp;hellip;./10)
1- Mary _____________________________ (type) letters all morning
2- Bob _____________________________ (fix) the car since five o&amp;rsquo;clock
3- Paul and Martin _____________________________ (know) each other for over seven years.
4 - That old couple _____________________________ (not live) in Florence for over 5 years.
5-That magazine (lie) _______________________ there for weeks. (you-read) _______________________it yet?
6- How long (her parents-be) _______________________ in town?
7- You (listen) _______________________to the same C.D. for hours now! Stop, please!
8- A: How long (Jane-be) _______________________a nurse? B: since 2001
9- He (not write)________________________ to me since Easter.

5. Correct the mistakes (P. &amp;hellip;&amp;hellip;/5)
1-We&amp;rsquo;ve worked in London since one month&amp;hellip;&amp;hellip;&amp;hellip;&amp;hellip;&amp;hellip;&amp;hellip;&amp;hellip;&amp;hellip;&amp;hellip;&amp;hellip;&amp;hellip;&amp;hellip;&amp;hellip;&amp;hellip;&amp;hellip;&amp;hellip;&amp;hellip;&amp;hellip;&amp;hellip;&amp;hellip;&amp;hellip;&amp;hellip;
2- She&amp;rsquo;s been knowing Jane since she was a child&amp;hellip;&amp;hellip;&amp;hellip;&amp;hellip;&amp;hellip;&amp;hellip;&amp;hellip;&amp;hellip;&amp;hellip;&amp;hellip;&amp;hellip;&amp;hellip;&amp;hellip;&amp;hellip;&amp;hellip;&amp;hellip;&amp;hellip;&amp;hellip;&amp;hellip;..
3- When has she been working here?.........................................................................
4 - I hope Italy is going to win &amp;hellip;&amp;hellip;&amp;hellip;&amp;hellip;&amp;hellip;&amp;hellip;&amp;hellip;&amp;hellip;&amp;hellip;&amp;hellip;&amp;hellip;&amp;hellip;&amp;hellip;&amp;hellip;&amp;hellip;&amp;hellip;&amp;hellip;&amp;hellip;&amp;hellip;&amp;hellip;&amp;hellip;&amp;hellip;&amp;hellip;&amp;hellip;&amp;hellip;&amp;hellip;&amp;hellip;&amp;hellip;&amp;hellip;&amp;hellip;..
5 - The train for London will leave at 8.00. &amp;hellip;&amp;hellip;&amp;hellip;&amp;hellip;&amp;hellip;&amp;hellip;&amp;hellip;&amp;hellip;&amp;hellip;&amp;hellip;&amp;hellip;&amp;hellip;&amp;hellip;&amp;hellip;&amp;hellip;&amp;hellip;&amp;hellip;&amp;hellip;&amp;hellip;&amp;hellip;&amp;hellip;&amp;hellip;&amp;hellip;&amp;hellip;.
1 ora 14 minuti fa
