PRESENTAZIONE SULLA SCELTA DELLA SCUOLA SUPERIORE

There are many schools that I can choose to enroll in, but I can't pick between a classical high school that specializes in human science, and a scientific high school that specializes in applied science. This is because my favorite subjects are scientific and humanistic ones. I am aware that to survive in a high school environment, I need to focus on my studies and maintain a lot of consistency in them. Between these two high schools, the one that attracts me the most is the scientific one, because science has always been my greatest passion, especially biology. As a matter of fact, since I was a child I've always wanted to be a zoologist when I grew up. For this reason, I believe a foreign language that can help me out is English.



Ho cambiato un po' la struttura delle frasi e alcune parole per rendere più fluido il discorso. Ho usato il mio livello di inglese per tradurre (c2), quindi se è troppo complesso o articolato fammi sapere e vedo di farti una traduzione più semplice.