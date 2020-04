Present perfect due esercizi

Write sentences with the present perfect 1=+ She/buy a new jacket -> She's bought a new jacket.2=- He/find a job yet -> He hasn't found a job yet.3=?/you speak yo Mr Jackson -> Have you spoken to Mr. Jackson?4=+ We/find a fantastic hotel -> We've found a fantastic hotel.5=- They/finish eating -> They haven't finished eating.6=?/you see Peter recently -> Have you seen Peter recently?7=?/you do your homework -> Have you done yor homework?8=- We/reply to their email yet -> We haven't replied to their email yet.Write sentences or questions with yet,just or already.1= I/have/breakfast. (Just)- I've just had breakfast.2= / you/finish/your dinner? (Yet)- Have you finished your dinner yet?3= The film /start.(Already)- The film has already started.4= I/not meet/ his girlfriend.(yet)- I haven't met his girlfriend yet.5= They/ get married. (Just)- They've just got married.6= You’re too late. He/go/home.(Already)- You're too late. He's already gone home.7= We/speak/to him.(Just)- We've just spoken to him.8= I/not read/his new book. (Yet)- I haven't read his new book yet.