Buon pomeriggio ragazzi come state? Mi aiutereste in questi due esercizi per favore
1 esercizio
Write sentences with the present perfect.
1=+ She/buy a new jacket
2=- He/find a job yet
3=?/you speak yo Mr Jackson
4=+ We/find a fantastic hotel
5=- They/finish eating
6=?/you see Peter recently
7=?/you do your homework
8=- We/reply to their email yet
2 esercizio
Write sentences or questions with yet,just or already.
1= I/have/breakfast. (Just)
2= / you/finish/your dinner? (Yet)
3= The film/start.(Already)
4= I/not meet/ his girlfriend.(yet)
5= They/ get married. (Just)
6= You’re too late. He/go/home.(Already)
7= We/speak/to him.(Just)
8= I/not read/his new book. (Yet)
Present perfect due esercizi
Write sentences with the present perfect.
1=+ She/buy a new jacket -> She's bought a new jacket.
2=- He/find a job yet -> He hasn't found a job yet.
3=?/you speak yo Mr Jackson -> Have you spoken to Mr. Jackson?
4=+ We/find a fantastic hotel -> We've found a fantastic hotel.
5=- They/finish eating -> They haven't finished eating.
6=?/you see Peter recently -> Have you seen Peter recently?
7=?/you do your homework -> Have you done yor homework?
8=- We/reply to their email yet -> We haven't replied to their email yet.
Write sentences or questions with yet,just or already.
1= I/have/breakfast. (Just)
- I've just had breakfast.
2= / you/finish/your dinner? (Yet)
- Have you finished your dinner yet?
3= The film/start.(Already)
- The film has already started.
4= I/not meet/ his girlfriend.(yet)
- I haven't met his girlfriend yet.
5= They/ get married. (Just)
- They've just got married.
6= You’re too late. He/go/home.(Already)
- You're too late. He's already gone home.
7= We/speak/to him.(Just)
- We've just spoken to him.
8= I/not read/his new book. (Yet)
- I haven't read his new book yet.
