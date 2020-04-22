Present perfect due esercizi

Invia Appunti
MaLm28-05
MaLm28-05 - Ominide - 46 Punti
Buon pomeriggio ragazzi come state? Mi aiutereste in questi due esercizi per favore

Aggiunto 11 minuti più tardi:

1 esercizio
Write sentences with the present perfect.
1=+ She/buy a new jacket
2=- He/find a job yet
3=?/you speak yo Mr Jackson
4=+ We/find a fantastic hotel
5=- They/finish eating
6=?/you see Peter recently
7=?/you do your homework
8=- We/reply to their email yet

2 esercizio
Write sentences or questions with yet,just or already.
1= I/have/breakfast. (Just)
2= / you/finish/your dinner? (Yet)
3= The film/start.(Already)
4= I/not meet/ his girlfriend.(yet)
5= They/ get married. (Just)
6= You’re too late. He/go/home.(Already)
7= We/speak/to him.(Just)
8= I/not read/his new book. (Yet)
50 minuti fa
ShattereDreams
ShattereDreams - VIP - 104792 Punti
Write sentences with the present perfect.

1=+ She/buy a new jacket -> She's bought a new jacket.

2=- He/find a job yet -> He hasn't found a job yet.

3=?/you speak yo Mr Jackson -> Have you spoken to Mr. Jackson?

4=+ We/find a fantastic hotel -> We've found a fantastic hotel.

5=- They/finish eating -> They haven't finished eating.

6=?/you see Peter recently -> Have you seen Peter recently?

7=?/you do your homework -> Have you done yor homework?

8=- We/reply to their email yet -> We haven't replied to their email yet.


Write sentences or questions with yet,just or already.

1= I/have/breakfast. (Just)
- I've just had breakfast.

2= / you/finish/your dinner? (Yet)
- Have you finished your dinner yet?

3= The film/start.(Already)
- The film has already started.

4= I/not meet/ his girlfriend.(yet)
- I haven't met his girlfriend yet.

5= They/ get married. (Just)
- They've just got married.

6= You’re too late. He/go/home.(Already)
- You're too late. He's already gone home.

7= We/speak/to him.(Just)
- We've just spoken to him.

8= I/not read/his new book. (Yet)
- I haven't read his new book yet.
11 minuti fa
Miglior risposta
