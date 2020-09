1.Change the sentences from Present simple to Past simple Esempio:I am at a concert.I was at a concert last night.1)It’s Tom’s birthday.It……….. Tom’s birthday on Sanday.2)We are at Eddie’s house.We……….. at Eddie’s house last night.3)My grandad is a cook.My grandad…………… a cook in the eighties.4)Eric and Harry are in London.Eric and Harry ………… in London last week.