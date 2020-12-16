Past perfect or Past simple

Ciao mi servirebbe aiuto con questi esercizi.
Read the sentences. Write F if the sentence is about finished actions and U if it's about unfinished actions. 1 I've been friends with Luke for along time. 3 We've lived here since 2010. 4 Our family lived in Pakistan from 1998 to 2000. 5 I've had this phone for nearly two years. 6 I only had two days off school last year. 7 Maria's worked here since 2017. 8. My first wife and I separated for a year and then got divorced.
COMPLETE THE SENTENCES WITH THE MISSING WORDS. USE THE PAST TENSE WHERE NECESSARY.
1 . Bob and Sue&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;rsquo; s marriage wasn&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;rsquo;t happy; they s...... in 2017 and g....... d........ a year later.
2. I would like to h....... ch...... one day. I&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;rsquo; d like a boy and a girl.
3. When she leaves school, Kate wants to g...... to u...... .
4. I&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;rsquo; ll never forget my first girlfriend. I f..... i........ l....... with her at first sight.
5. My dad worked for the same company for years, but he r...... last year when he was 65.
6. When Jackie was 11, she moved to a big s....... sc....... with around 800 students.
7. My grandfather had a long and happy life, but sadly he d...... last year at the age of 96.
COMPLETE THE SENTENCES WITH THE PAST SIMPLE OR PRESENT PERFECT FROM OF THE VERB IN BRACKETS. USE CONTRACTIONS WHERE POSSIBLE.
1.
A= Are Tom and Gail married?
B= Yes, they are.
A= When ...... they ...... married? (get)
B= Last year. But they ....... together for about ten years now.
2.
A= Is that man the new assistant?
B= Yes, he is.
A= How long ...... he ...... here? (work)
B= Only for two months. He ...... university in June. (finish)
3.
A= How long ...... you ...... your car? (have)
B= A long time. I..... it about ten years ago, I think. (buy)
4.
A= When ...... Sandra ..... her boyfriend? (meet)
B= When she was at university. She ....... him for three years now. (know)
5.
A= How long...... you ...... in London? (live)
B= Not long. I ..... six months ago. (arrive)
WRITE QUESTIONS FROM THE NOTES. CHANGE THE FORM OF THE VERB IF NECESSARY.
1. Where/ you live when you were a child ?
2. When/you go to primary school ?
3. / enjoy school?
4. Where/ you go to secondary school?
5. Where/you live now?
6. How long/ you live there ?
7. Where/ you work or study?
8. How long/ you be there?
WRITE A PARAGRAPH ABOUT YOUR LIFE. ANSWER THE QUESTIONS IN C.
I was born in .......................