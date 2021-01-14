Mi potete correggere per favore

Invia Appunti
florian.lugano123
florian.lugano123 - Ominide - 12 Punti
A 118 present perfect simple senteces 1-5 and present perfect progressive Sentences 6-10


Sentences 1 -5

4)(you,hear)
5.)(Joe,take)





B1 120
How did it come to this ?
Make sentences in present perfect simple with the words in parentheses.

1 )Peter is not in his room. (he - go -park)
3) Our neighbours are sellingtheir house- (they - find -bigger one)
4) I know everything about it. (I- watch the story -on TV)
5) Daniel is very sad. (his girlfriend -leave him)
7) Look,Mike's hair is purple! (he - dye it -again)
8)Dad has to walk to work the next few days. (he-sell-his car)
9) I don't feel too good. (I - eat - too much)
10)Gillian wants to speak with you. (she -hear about your accident)
12.Why is it so cold in here? (someone-leave-windows open)


B2 121
just or already
1)Don't worry about your keys,Dad. ( I- find them)
2) Have you forgotten to call grandma,boys? -No, (we- speak with her)
3) Let's go to the movies -They're showing &amp;amp;amp;quot; King Kong&amp;amp;amp;quot;. (I-see it twice)
4) Is Joe in ? -No, (he -go to town- brothers)
5) Are you tired,Anne?- No, (I -take a rest)
6)How horrible! What shall we do now? -Don't worry, (I -call -police)



for or since
Since yesterday
Since I was thirteen
for five years
for three hours
Since 2014


for a long time
since Easter
since my birthday
for so many years
since we first met


for a decade
for a term
since last week
since then
for several months


Spero che riuscate a correggere le frasi sbagliate.






