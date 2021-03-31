Invia Appunti
  Inglese

  mi correggete per favore questi esercizi?

EX1:
Use the prompts to write questions.
EXAMPLE:
WHAT/YOU/DO AT THE MOMENT?
WHAT ARE YOU DOING AT THE MOMENT?


1)Which candidate / get / the best results? *
Wich candidate did get the best results?


2)Who / break / that window yesterday? *
Who broke that window yesterday?


3)Which book / Henry / lend / you tomorrow? *
Wich book will Henry lend from you tomorrow?

EX2:
Read the answers and complete the questions.
EXAMPLE WHO rang at midnight last night ? My grandpa rang at midnight last night.

1)What ? We had fish and chips for tea yesterday. *
What did you had for tea yesterday?

2)Which ? Green Park is the best park to go to. *
To wich park can I could go to?

3)What ? I&amp;rsquo;m not sure what&amp;rsquo;s happened. *
What happened?


4)Who ? My parents both do the cooking in my family. *
Who do the cooking in your family?


EX3:
Direct and indirect questions
Rewrite the direct questions as indirect ones using the words in brackets.
EXAMPLE: COULD YOU TELL ME WHAT YOUR ADDRESS IS?

1)Who did you ask? (can) *
Can you tell me who did ask?


2)Has the movie already finished? (could) *
Could you tell me if the movie finished already?
