mi correggete per favore questi esercizi?

EX1:

Use the prompts to write questions.

EXAMPLE:

WHAT/YOU/DO AT THE MOMENT?

WHAT ARE YOU DOING AT THE MOMENT?





1)Which candidate / get / the best results? *

Wich candidate did get the best results?





2)Who / break / that window yesterday? *

Who broke that window yesterday?





3)Which book / Henry / lend / you tomorrow? *

Wich book will Henry lend from you tomorrow?



EX2:

Read the answers and complete the questions.

EXAMPLE WHO rang at midnight last night ? My grandpa rang at midnight last night.



1)What ? We had fish and chips for tea yesterday. *

What did you had for tea yesterday?



2)Which ? Green Park is the best park to go to. *

To wich park can I could go to?



3)What ? I&rsquo;m not sure what&rsquo;s happened. *

What happened?





4)Who ? My parents both do the cooking in my family. *

Who do the cooking in your family?





EX3:

Direct and indirect questions

Rewrite the direct questions as indirect ones using the words in brackets.

EXAMPLE: COULD YOU TELL ME WHAT YOUR ADDRESS IS?



1)Who did you ask? (can) *

Can you tell me who did ask?





2)Has the movie already finished? (could) *

Could you tell me if the movie finished already?