mi correggete per favore questi esercizi?

EX1:
Use the prompts to write questions.
EXAMPLE:
WHAT/YOU/DO AT THE MOMENT?
WHAT ARE YOU DOING AT THE MOMENT?
1)Which candidate / get / the best results? *
Wich candidate did get the best results?
2)Who / break / that window yesterday? *
Who broke that window yesterday?
3)Which book / Henry / lend / you tomorrow? *
Wich book will Henry lend from you tomorrow?
EX2:
Read the answers and complete the questions.
EXAMPLE WHO rang at midnight last night ? My grandpa rang at midnight last night.
1)What ? We had fish and chips for tea yesterday. *
What did you had for tea yesterday?
2)Which ? Green Park is the best park to go to. *
To wich park can I could go to?
3)What ? I&rsquo;m not sure what&rsquo;s happened. *
What happened?
4)Who ? My parents both do the cooking in my family. *
Who do the cooking in your family?
EX3:
Direct and indirect questions
Rewrite the direct questions as indirect ones using the words in brackets.
EXAMPLE: COULD YOU TELL ME WHAT YOUR ADDRESS IS?
1)Who did you ask? (can) *
Can you tell me who did ask?
2)Has the movie already finished? (could) *
Could you tell me if the movie finished already?
