Mi aiutate a svolgere questi esercizi?
COMPLETE the dialogue between Kevin and Meredith with the words and phrases from the box.
work experience are you going might work long hours go on holiday 'm going to apply * are you looking for a shop assistant. every day. I'm a babysitter to the seaside
Kevin: Hi, Meredith! How are you? Meredith: Fine, thanks. And you? Kevin: I'm OK. I (1) money to(2) this summer.
Meredith: Great!Where(3) ?
Kevin: (4) .Last year I went to the mountains and it rained(5)
Meredith: What kind of job (6) ?
Do you have any (7) ?
Kevin: Well, last year I worked in my uncle's bookshop as ( .Do you have a part-time job?
Meredith: (9) .I look after two children in the afternoon twice
Kevin: I like children, too. Do you think I (10) in that kind of part-time job?
Meredith: I don't think so. You just need a lot of patience!
READ the dialogue between Julia and Frank and choose the correct answer.
Julia: Hi, Frank. How are you doing? Frank: Hi, Julia. Great! I'm busy planning a school year (1) . New Zealand in the end.
Julia: Really? Where (2) ?
Frank: I think my choice (3) New Zealand in the end.
Julia: It's so far! When are you going to leave?
Frank: It(4) be July,but I'm not sure. I need to find a cheap (5) .
Julia: Lucky you! One of my classmates is there now and (6) in January. She (7) give you some advice about the way of life.
Frank: Fantastic! ( tip is welcome! Thanks Julia!
1. abroad/accommodation/ package tour/ luggage
2 .do you go/you go/ might you go/ will you go
3 is/ is being/ is going to be/ will be
4 will/is going to/may/can
5 cruise/ ride/visa/ flight
6 comes back/ might come back/is coming back/ will come back
7 will/may/can/need
8 A lot/ every/each of/ much
