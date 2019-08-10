LOCALIZZARE TUTTI I TEMPI VERBALI PRESENTI NEL TESTO (FACILE)

!!!!URGENTE MI SERVE PER L'ESAME DI RECUPERO CHE DOVRO' AFFRONTARE A FINE MESE!!!!!GRAZIE
Dear Alessandro
Thank you for your letter. I’ve never written to an Italian person before! Your life is very different from mine. I live in a town called Thurso. It's in Caithness the most northern region of Scotland. Thurso is the largest town in this region. It’s about 500 km from Edinburgh and 1000 km from London. In fact, it’s closer to Norway than to London! It even gets its name from Norway, because Vikings lived here hundreds of years ago.The weather in Caithness is very different from the weather in England. It’s always colder than the rest of the UK. The summers here can be very sunny, but the temperatures are only around 13°C. The winters have been bad recently, with temperatures of around -15°C. And it’s windy all year! But the good news is the weather creates perfect conditions for surfing! There are some great surfing beaches here. The weather’s good today, so I’m going to practise my surfing technique this evening. It’s a sunny day and we’re going to have daylight until about 10pm. We get lots of daylight in the summer because we are so far north. I’ve been surfing lots of times, but I’m not an expert! My brother is really good at it. He’s going to be a surfing champion one day! I'm sending a map of Caithness and a photo of one of the beaches near here with this letter. What are the summers and winters like in Italy? What do you usually do in the summer? Have you ever been surfing?
All the best, Duncan