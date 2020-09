inglese please

Es4Complete the sentences about Harry’s afternoon with the Past simple of the verbs in brackets.Esempio: Harry agreed (agree) to play with his brother.1 Alessio and Harry playing . (play) video games for an hour.2.They stopped(stop) playing when their dad arrived(arrive) with their lunch.3.Harry enjoyed (enjoy) his lunch.He loves burgers!4.He stayed (stay) in his room and studied (study) all afternoon.Es.5Complete the text with the Past simple of the verbs in brackets.Emma, Ryan and Andrew agreed (agree) to go to the Venice Film Festival together. They arrived (arrive) at the hotel at 12 and Andrew and Ryan (2) went (go) for a swim, but Emma stayed(stay) in her room. Later, they (4) had (have) lunch.In the evening, a chauffeur drove (drive) them all to the festival. It was a great night. Emma won (win) best actress for her role in La La Land!Es.6Write negative sentences about Emma, Andrew and Ryan.Esempio:Emma / go swimmingEmma didn’t go swimming.1.Emma, Angrew and Ryan / walk to the Festival.2. Ryan / win best actor.1 Emma, Andrew and Ryan didn’t walk to the festival2 Ryan didn’t win best actorEcco fatto!un consiglio per fare bene il past simple dei verbi irregolari purtroppo bisogna studiarli bene!per i verbi regolari invece sai che normalmente e solitamente si aggiunge al verbo ed,