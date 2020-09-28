inglese please
Es4
Complete the sentences about Harry’s afternoon with the Past simple of the verbs in brackets.
Esempio: Harry agreed (agree) to play with his brother.
1 Alessio and Harry …………. (play) video games for an hour.
2.They …………… (stop) playing when their dad ………… (arrive) with their lunch.
3.Harry …………….. (enjoy) his lunch.
He loves burgers!
4.He ……………. (stay) in his room and …………. (study) all afternoon.
Es.5
Complete the text with the Past simple of the verbs in brackets.
Emma, Ryan and Andrew (0) agreed (agree) to go to the Venice Film Festival together. They (1) …………….. (arrive) at the hotel at 12 and Andrew and Ryan (2) ……… (go) for a swim, but Emma (3).......... (stay) in her room. Later, they (4) ………….. (have) lunch.
In the evening, a chauffeur (5)................ (drive) them all to the festival. It was a great night. Emma (6) ………….(win) best actress for her role in La La Land!
Es.6
Write negative sentences about Emma, Andrew and Ryan.
Esempio:
Emma / go swimming
Emma didn’t go swimming.
1.Emma, Angrew and Ryan / walk to the Festival.
2. Ryan / win best actor.
Sofi1612007 - Erectus - 62 Punti
marcobonni007 - Sapiens - 595 Punti
Es4
Complete the sentences about Harry’s afternoon with the Past simple of the verbs in brackets.
Esempio: Harry agreed (agree) to play with his brother.
1 Alessio and Harry playing . (play) video games for an hour.
2.They stopped(stop) playing when their dad arrived(arrive) with their lunch.
3.Harry enjoyed (enjoy) his lunch.
He loves burgers!
4.He stayed (stay) in his room and studied (study) all afternoon.
Aggiunto 2 minuti più tardi:
Es.5
Complete the text with the Past simple of the verbs in brackets.
Emma, Ryan and Andrew agreed (agree) to go to the Venice Film Festival together. They arrived (arrive) at the hotel at 12 and Andrew and Ryan (2) went (go) for a swim, but Emma stayed(stay) in her room. Later, they (4) had (have) lunch.
In the evening, a chauffeur drove (drive) them all to the festival. It was a great night. Emma won (win) best actress for her role in La La Land!
Aggiunto 1 minuto più tardi:
Es.6
Write negative sentences about Emma, Andrew and Ryan.
Esempio:
Emma / go swimming
Emma didn’t go swimming.
1.Emma, Angrew and Ryan / walk to the Festival.
2. Ryan / win best actor.
1 Emma, Andrew and Ryan didn’t walk to the festival
2 Ryan didn’t win best actor
Aggiunto 2 minuti più tardi:
Ecco fatto!
un consiglio per fare bene il past simple dei verbi irregolari purtroppo bisogna studiarli bene!
per i verbi regolari invece sai che normalmente e solitamente si aggiunge al verbo ed,
Grazie mille.
marcobonni007 - Sapiens - 595 Punti
https://www.wallstreet.it/esercizi/elenco-completo-dei-verbi-regolari-e-irregolari-in-inglese-con-esercizi/
Ecco un sito che ti può aiutare
Ecco un sito che ti può aiutare
