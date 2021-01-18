Invia Appunti
COMPLETE WITH THE PRESENT OR PAST PASSIVE.
1. Many of the things we use every day ...... by women.(invent)
2. In the UK most children ........ in state schools. (educate)
3. DNA ..... by Watson and Crick in 1953. (discover)
4. This morning I ..... by the neighbour's dog. (wake up)
5. Cricket ..... in the summer in the UK. (palay)
6. The songs on this album .... last year. (write)
7. Millions of toys ..... in China every year. (make)
8. Carols are songs which ..... at Christmas. (sing)
9. These birds ...... in northem Europe. (not usually see)
10. The London Eye ..... on 31 December 1999 to celebrate the new millennium. (open)

REWRITE THE SENTENCES IN THE PASSIVE, BEGINNING WITH THE HIGHLIGHTED WORDS.
1. Christopher Wren designed ST PAUL'S CATHEDRAL.
2. A small Italian company produces THIS OLIVE OIL.
3. The Russians discovered ANTARCTICA in 1820.
4. Spielberg didn't direct THE STAR WARS FILMS.
5. Van Gogh painted SUNFLOWERS in 1888.
6. The Chinese didn't invent GLASS.
7. J.K. Rowling wrote THE HARRY POTTER BOOKS.
8. They make SKODA CARS in the Czech Republic.
