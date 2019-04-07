Ho bisogno di aiuto per rispondere a 10 domande su THE BRITISH EMPIRE in inglese!!!!

Qualcuno può aiutarmi in inglese per favore? Ho bisogno entro domani delle risposte a queste 10 domande.

1. What were the reasons for the great expansion of the British Empire?

2. What is the connection between British imperialism and the Industrial revolution?

3. What are the reasons of the deindustrialisation in the UK?

4. What is the economic situation of the UK today ? (importance of the tertiary sector- financial and banking services – City of London- Bank of England)

5. What are the causes of the economical crisis in 2008?

6. What are the social problems connected to social changes in the UK? (unemployment- Homelessness- growing gap between social classes)

7. What is the political organization of the UK?

8. Why is the UK a multicultural country?

9. What are the reasons witch led to the 2016 referendum which resulted in Brexit ?

10. What is the danger of “Hard Brexit” for the Irish border?

GRAZIE MILLE A TUTTI!